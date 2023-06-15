DONEGAL RALLY: 210 cars compete in annual Rally showpiece

2022 Winners Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes celebrate their Donegal International Rally victory. (Photo: Jonathan Curran)

Wilton Recycling have come on board as 2023 title sponsor with owner, Rodney Wilton, delighted at the positivity his business has received since the announcement of their three-year deal to sponsor the rally. Rodney, who will also compete in the rally, said the rally has “surpassed his expectations” and thanked all involved in the organising and promoting the rally.

Donegal Motor Club Chairman, Brian Brogan, was keen to stress the positive impact the rally has on the whole county of Donegal. With new stages this year in South Donegal, the county is expected to receive a massive boost in tourist revenue.

Clerk of the Course, Eamon McGee, welcomed the full entry with over 210 cars taking part over the weekend. Proceedings got underway with scrutiny yesterday (Thursday) after which the action kicked off with the ceremonial start.

This morning (Friday) will see the crews depart Letterkenny for the Donegal Town/Ballyshannon area where three stages will be completed twice with service in Donegal Town.

Saturday and Sunday will see service return to Letterkenny, with stages taking place north of the town. Saturday the rally will visit Garrygort, Carnhill and Knockalla, stages familiar to rally fans across Ireland.