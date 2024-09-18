Drumcrow Marvel Looks best bet in Liam Melly Memorial Final at Brandywell

Comer Runaway pictured with (from left) Shea Cassidy, Sean Melly, Marty Healy, Conor Colby and Padhraic O’Neill.

​The two semi-finals of the Liam Melly Memorial competition were the main races on last Monday night’s card at Brandywell and both looked very competitive on form.

​In the first semi-final Drumcrow Marvel, who was an impressive winner in the first round heats in a time of 29.26 was the 6/4 favourite to win with La Calabaza, who also won her first round heat, next best at 5/2 before the off.

At trap rise Drumcrow Marvel was well away and he led around the opening bends but going into the final bends La Calabaza, who is a strong stayer, had then moved into second at that point and looked a serious danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Drumcrow Marvel who is improving with every run, kept pulling out a bit more and he went on to win by a length and a quarter in a time of 29.22 for Dungannon based owner Roy Ruddy.

Tasty Reel A7 and Lower 525 semi-final winner Dromrich Ferdiad pictured with owner John Durrigan.

La Calabaza finished second and Faye's Diamond from trap one finished back in third to also qualify for Monday night’s highly anticipated final at Brandywell.

In the second semi-final of the competition Wee Chancer, who was a good first round heat winner in a time of 29.22, was well supported at 4/5 into 4/6 before the off.

And things looked good for his supporters when the jolly led around the opening bends and along the back straight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, going around the final bends the favourite seemed to check and this allowed Shanahee Monty from trap four and Tuttle's Bruno from trap six to join the favourite.

Drumcrow Marvel pictured with (from left) Harold Ruddy, his son Roy and Sean Melly.

And on the run to the line the strong staying Tuttle's Bruno gained the upper hand over his race rivals.

Indeed, he went on to win in a time of 29.47 for local owners Michael and Rory Stewart.

Meanwhile, Shanahee Monty finished second with Wee Chancer back in third getting the final qualifying spot for next Monday night's final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trap draw was made after the semi-finals for Monday night’s decider and it is a tough race to call.

My view is that Drumcrow Marvel has a good trap draw in three and he has a 12 spot advantage on spilt times on the run to the first bend.

So he looks the likely leader and that is a big advantage in a final. Therefore he’s my selection to win for Tyrone based owner Roy Ruddy.

Wee Chancer from trap two and Tuttle's Bruno will be major threats to Dumcrow Marvel, however, providing they get a clear run around the opening bends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, as normal, racing on Monday night with the first race at 8pm.

Mick Melly Memorial Final (In Trap Order): T1 Faye's Diamond; T2 Wee chancer; T3 Drumcrow Marvel; T4 Shanahee Monty; T5 La Calabaza;

T6 Tuttle's Bruno;

Selection - Drumcrow Marvel; Danger - Wee chancer.

Three competitions at Lifford

There will be racing at Lifford tomorrow night and on Sunday afternoon.

The main races will take place on Saturday night’s card with three finals of competitions down for decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first final on the card will be the G.R Scaffolding Sprint and Comer Runaway won the first semi-final last week in a time of 17.85.

Titanic Bucks won the second semi-final in a time of 17.94 and the trap draw could be the deciding factor in this final.

I think Comer Runaway could lead from trap five and if he does he should win for trainer Stephen Radcliffe and the On the Run syndicate.

The second final on the card will be the Tasty Reel 525 and there will be an odds on shot in this exciting decider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dromrich Ferdiad was a very comfortable winner in the semi-finals in a time of 29.68 and he has a six lengths advantage on the clock going into the final.

He cannot be opposed and should win for Co Louth based owner John Durrigan.

The Hearts and Mind 550 will be the last final on the card and Moyola Mac Tired who won the semi-final in a time of 29.25 is back in the favoured trap one position.

The step up in distance will also be a positive and he should win for local owner Gerry Bradley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, as normal, the first race is at 7.45 tomorrow night at the track with Sunday afternoon's card starting at the earlier time of 4pm.

G.R scaffolding 325 final: T1 Dreenan Zeus; T2 Lisbouy Tiger; T3 Sniper big Les; T4 Titanic Buck's; T5 Comer runaway; T6 Halo John.

Tasty Reel 525 final: T1 Portrush Dora:

T2 Corgrigg Tobben; T3 manofthegrange; T 4 Dromrich Ferdiad; T5 porthall CoCo

T6 Timeslastcall.

Hearts and mind 550 final: T1 Moyola Mac Tire; T3 Tartan Grace; T3 kooga Kora; T4 Longstone Cilla; T5 Sunshine Kid; T6 Rosie's Flossy.