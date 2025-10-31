Former Derry City players Vinny Sweeney and Ciaran Martyn will team up for Saturday's Maiden City Hyrox event.

AMONG THE THRONG of athletes competing in Saturday's Maiden City Hyrox event will be two retired former Derry City footballers who have teamed up aiming to reignite their love of competition.

It's been 15 years this week since Vincent Sweeney lifted the First Division title in Gortakeegan Park, Monaghan as part of the Derry City squad who made a swift return to the top flight under Stephen Kenny.

The 44 year-old former Ballymena United, Cliftonville and Crusaders striker runs the popular Hyrox at the impressive Sean Dolan's GAC clubhouse, an event which is in its fifth year but this is the first time he will race it competitively having returned from corrective knee surgery.

His partner in the men's doubles event needs no introduction. He played in Derry's historic giant-killing Uefa Cup run in 2006 where the Candy Stripes knocked out Gothenburg and Gretna - he scored twice against the Scots - before travelling to face the mighty Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes.

A view of the Hyrox course inside Sean Dolan's GAC.

Sligo native Ciaran Martyn [45] joined Derry from UCD in 2002 and was part of the FAI Cup winning squad in his maiden season and won a cup double in 2006. He went on to make over 200 appearances for the Candy Stripes before his departure in 2010 when the club went into administration.

"Well Ciaran hasn't won the league but I have," laughed Sweeney. "I was winding him up in the gym this morning. He's got all these fancy medals and played for Derry in Europe but he never won the league," added the Top of the Hill man who remembers fondly his own 2010 First Division triumph.

The former Candy Stripes never played together as Martyn signed for Glentoran the same year Sweeney joined his hometown club but they've struck up a strong relationship since becoming training partners in the gym about six years ago.

Hyrox, the hybrid race which has slowly taken over the fitness world, attracts and caters for people of all abilities while many retired professional athletes have naturally taken up the sport.

An x-ray of Vinny's knee where he needed 10 metal rods inserted after tearing his cruciate.

"Myself and Ciaran came together this past five or six years, every morning at 5:50am grabbing a coffee and training," explained Sweeney. "He's a gentleman and a class act.

"Some of the younger kids should know how talented this guy was. He's a humble and respectful guy and deserves more recognition. He's a professional and was an all-round athlete who got up and down the pitch and a goal scorer from midfield. I can't speak highly enough of him just the way he carries himself as a father and a human being. Like myself he just enjoys training and keeping himself fit and healthy.

"We never played together but we've been training together in the gym and we kind of connected. So he was the perfect man to team up with for Maiden City Hyrox. This was the Hyrox for me to come back and I couldn't pick a better partner to be honest for this one. He's played against Paris St Germain and look at what he did at Gretna!"

Personal trainer Sweeney who also juggles a tiling business, admits he's become 'obsessed' with Hyrox which he claims has 'gripped' him more than football ever did. He qualified for and competed at the World Hyrox Championships in France last year and his Hyrox simulation at Dolans has proven hugely successful.

Vinny Sweeny lines out for Derry for the first game in the First Division against Cork in 2010.

This Hallowe'en edition of the event promises to be better than ever with over 500 athletes taking part and Sweeney is delighted to test out the course for himself having recovered from recent surgery and after two ACL injuries which blighted his football career.

"I look back at when I was 26 I was playing in Europe [Intertoto Cup in 2007] with Cliftonville in my prime and I tore my cruciate against Gent. I've had two major knee surgeries, I'm 44 now so I hope I can inspire people, not just footballers or Hyrox athletes but everyone. Fitness and health is so important.

"This is the fifth running of the event. I've put my heart and soul into this. It's my passion. I've brought the elite guys like Alex Roncevic and Sean Noble to help with the course.

"This is a sport for everyone. It's the most gripping sport I've ever seen in my life when I saw Alex Roncevic race. It just gripped me in, more than football. I've never seen a sport that normal people, not just athletes, can take part in and compete in. It's the fastest race in fitness.

"This sport gives you a chance to keep yourself fitter. It gives you something to focus on. You can travel the world with it. You can represent your country which I was lucky enough to do and meet a lot of people from all over the world.

"I have an obsession for it. I couldn't make the course more simple up at Dolan's which is a £3million venue. It's a world class venue and it's important to bring it to the Creggan area and give back to the GAA community who have supported me massively.

"It's important that we showcase Derry. A lot of people are in Derry for Hallowe’en and this is a family event so why not come up and give it a go or come up and watch."

Sweeeny and Martyn get their race underway at 9:50am on Saturday. It consists of eight one-kilometre laps of a track with a different functional exercise station between each,

Having 'gone to hell and back' with injuries and setbacks in recent months, Sweeney can't wait to get out there in what is a tune-up for his return to the official Hyrox race in Dublin in a fortnight time where he will team up with local Judo legend, 63 year-old Gavin Abel in the double's event.

"Coming back from the injuries I've had I'm going out there to enjoy it. We all have our struggles and life can be tough with family or whatever.

"I've been to hell and back with injuries and family issues and I had an operation and went home myself and was finding myself out. It's like a broken leg, 18mm of bone in, 10 metal rods in there and I spoke to doctors who told me I wasn't even able to run again and they watched my stories with amazement. I'd like to think I'm built differently," he smiled.

"Maybe I won't qualify for the worlds again but I'm enjoying it with Ciaran and having fun and that's why Hyrox is so popular, because everyone can do it. This is my first time racing Dolans properly myself so I'm looking forward to that.

"Coming back form some of those injuries is an achievement in itself. In fact this will be one of the greatest achievements - coming back from knee surgery to do one of my own Hyrox competitions. It's given me a real goal for my mental and physical health. I'm pushing my body out of its comfort zone for 8km and doing all the functional stations. I don't want to let Ciaran down either. I've done a couple of sims and a couple of tests in the gym and I feel like I'm ready.

"When you hit that 100th wall ball before the finish line - that's the feeling I'm looking forward to sharing with Ciaran on Saturday and I couldn't share it with anyone better."

He certainly hasn't lost his competitive edge.

"I wouldn't say we're in it to win it. Maybe the age category. We'll be giving it our best. We're still competitive and you never lose that,” he smiled.