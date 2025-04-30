Exciting plans to make 2025 Waterside Half Marathon biggest and best yet

Waterside Half Marathon reigning senior men’s champion Kyle Doherty from City of Derry Spartans promoting the event on the Pennyburn Footbridge with Star Running Club members Patrick McCarry and Louise Wilkinson.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have announced ambitious plans to create an unforgettable experience for runners and spectators alike when the Waterside Half Marathon returns to the city this Autumn.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 edition of the event, sponsored by EY and the Lycra Company, is set to feature a record field of 3,250 runners who will set off from Ebrington Square at 9.30am on Sunday September 7th. Council’s Festival and Events team are planning a number of new features to make the 42nd staging of the race not just the biggest but the best yet.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, has urged runners to seal their place as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Demand for places in the Waterside Half Marathon has gone through the roof in recent years and over 75% of places have now been snapped up four months ahead of race day,” she said.

Waterside Half Marathon reigning senior men’s champion Kyle Doherty from City of Derry Spartans promoting the event on the Pennyburn Footbridge with Star Running Club members Patrick McCarry and Louise Wilkinson.

“This is a brilliant reflection of the huge running participation numbers that exist locally and the popularity of this event with all levels of runner. Last year’s scenic four bridge route, which was designed in consultation with local running clubs, proved particularly popular with both athletes and spectators alike and I am delighted to see it retained for 2025.”

The race route starts and ends in Ebrington Square and crosses the Craigavon Bridge, the Peace Bridge (twice), the Foyle Bridge and the Pennyburn Footbridge.

Ebrington Square is set to host the EY sponsored Race Village where there will be a club zone, live music and food and drink to allow runners to celebrate their achievement with friends and family. Athletics NI have also confirmed that the 2025 Half Marathon will also be the Northern Ireland and Ulster Half Marathon Championships race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival and Events Manager at Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said they were delighted to continue to grow the event into one of the biggest on the island of Ireland.

“We were delighted with the success of the 2024 Waterside Half Marathon, where runners remarked on how good the atmosphere was around the course, particularly at the relay changeover points and along the quay,” she said.

“The dramatic finish over the Peace Bridge and up the mall through Ebrington Square has proved a big hit with runners and spectators too so we aren’t surprised that demand has been at an all time high this year and well over 2,000 runners have already sealed their spot.

“We are delighted to have EY and The Lycra Company on board as sponsors this year and their generous support will allow us to create an even better race experience before, during and after the event when we are planning a post race party in the Square where you can toast your success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry fee for the Half Marathon is £27 (plus booking fee) and £70 (plus booking fee) for a relay team. The event is chip-timed and every finisher receives a commemorative medal and t shirt. You can register now at www.derrystrabane.com/whm and follow the Waterside Half Marathon facebook page for race updates.