The Trackside Restaurant was won by Charmelon in 17.88. Pictured with Hugo Mullan.

​There was racing last Saturday and Sunday night at Lifford and there was a large crowd in attendance on both nights with people glad to return after the Christmas break.

​There was an 11 race card and it's fantastic now that the track is also showing the live racing from Shelbourne Park on the track’s TVs with full Tote and bookmaker betting on all the races.

Local owner/trainer Willie Mullan is enjoying a great run at Lifford with the kennel having winners nearly every weekend at the track.

And on Saturday night’s card he recorded a double in the fifth race. Charmelon, owned by Hugo Mullan - Willie's brother - was 9/4 before the off to win and after breaking on level terms from trap one, the April ‘23 bitch took the lead on the run to the bend and she ran on strongly after that to win in a time of 17.88.

The Follow @Heritageracing_on 'X' was won by Coldwater Rolo in 29.65. Pictured with Kyle McCarron.

The second leg of the Mullan double came in the open sprint. Import Duty, a January ‘23 dog, has been a great addition to the Mullan kennel and has only been racing a few months at the track. Saturday night was his fifth race and in his previous four races he had two wins and two seconds on his card but he made it win number three in this race. The 7/4 favourite broke on level terms but he showed brilliant early pace to go clear on the run to the bend. He then galloped on strongly up the hill to win by over three lengths in a good time of 17.51.

In the sixth race well punted winner Filane Paddy was a quick evens with the bookmakers but he was a rock solid 4/5 before the off. Crokers David broke well from trap two to lead by a few lengths around the opening bends but Filane Paddy took the lead going into the final bends and won by eight lengths in a good time of 29.25 for local owner Laurence Crossan.

Tyrone based owner Jim Joe McGrath is having a good run at the track recently and after having the winner of the puppy sprint competition the previous Saturday night, he was back with a winner in the seventh race. The trap two runner Roseville BoB was the 7/4 favourite to win after a good second the previous week but Jim Joe's Drveen Bush looked well drawn in trap six and 4/1 looked a generous price. Roseville BoB was a bit slow into stride from traps but Drveen Bush flew from trap six and the September ‘21 dog went clear around the opening bends and he came home an easy winner by over four lengths in a time of 17.65.

On to Sunday night’s card and the Mullan weekend treble was landed in the third race over 525 yards. Rain's Bridie was 7/2 in this race and she looked in trouble after a slow break but this race turned into a very messy affair as there was trouble with many runners getting in each other’s way.

Rosie's Cafe A5 525 was won by Rains Bridie in 29.89. Pictured with Tom Mullan.

Rain's Bridie got the gaps around the final bends and she went to the front and went on to win by a length in a slow time of 29.89. Also on Sunday’s card, Coldwater Rolo who has proved very expensive to follow in his last few races, once again was punted into 5/4 favourite before the off and after missing the break in his last few races at the track this time Coldwater Rolo flew from trap six and went clear around the opening bends. Although No more Rolos from trap two did start to close Coldwater Rolo went on to win by over a length in a time of 29.65 for local owner Kyle McCarron and trainer Martin Gallagher.

So, as normal, racing at Lifford tomorrow night. First race at 7.45pm and Sunday night’s card starts at the earlier time of 6.35pm.

Also don't forget the first meeting of the new year at Brandywell on Monday night. First race at 8pm.