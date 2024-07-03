Charles Coyle's fourth winner on the night, Louder with Ciaran Coyle, Shane Coyle with Roanna Bonnie, Nathan Coyle with Breaghmore Paudy, Norman Lecky with Roanna Mason, Padhric O’Neill, Charles Coyle, Ciaran McLaughlin and Claire Coyle. Photo by John Killen.

​There will be a change of race days at Lifford starting from this weekend.

Indeed, ​there will be no more Friday night racing at the track and instead racing will take place on Saturday nights with a 7.45pm start.

Racing on Sunday will still take place but there will be an earlier start time of 4pm instead of 6pm and this Sunday will be a special Gala day of racing in aid of Maisie Simpson who is bravely dealing with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

There have been several other events run over the last year for Maisie and her family and Sunday's event will also be a family event with face painting and live music and many other side events before and after the racing.

Fagan's Fortune with (from left) Control Steward, Martin McLaughlin, winning owner John McMonagle and Patsy Doyle from the Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group.

All monies raised will go to assist Maisie's family with travelling, medical care and other expenses.

The opening time to the Gala day will be at 3pm and the racing will start at 4pm. So it will be great to see a big turnout on the day for this very worthy cause.

Coyle Kennel Four winners

Local owner/trainer Charles Coyle landed four winners on last Sunday night’s card at Lifford.

Airmount Sky pictured with trainer Stephen Radcliffe and Shane McColgan.

The first leg came in the 5th race over 525 yards where the Coyle runner Roanna Mason – a 5/2 shot – came from well off the pace to dead heat with the trap two runner Starcash Barry in a time of 29.22.

In race six Breaghamore Paudy was very impressive when winning from trap-to-line in a good time of 17.46 over the sprint distance at odds of 3/1 to land leg two.

The penultimate leg of the Coyle four-timer came in the 7th race over 525 and Roanna Bonnie recorded the fastest time of the night. Well away, she never looked in danger, winning in a flying time of 28.55 at odds of 4/1.

The final leg of the four timer came in the last race on the card. Louder flew from trap five and she soon went clear and galloped on strongly to win in a time of 28.82 at odds of 4/1 to end a fantastic night for the Coyle Kennel. So, don't forget no racing tonight at the track. Racing tomorrow night at 7.45pm and Sunday’s racing starts at the earlier time of 4pm.

Fagan’s Fortune Flying Run at Brandywell

There was a big crowd in attendance at Brandywell on Monday night for an eight race card and a big thank you to Alan Shakespeare and Pauline Brennan in conjunction with the B.G.S.G. who sponsored all the races on the card.

Without doubt the best performance of the night was Fagan’s Fortune, winning the last race on the card, The Brandywell Greyhound Supporters Group Sprint. Fagan’s Fortune was heavily supported at evens before the off and she never gave her supporters a moments worry. At trap rise Fagan’s Fortune went clear and she galloped on strongly to win by over four lengths in a fast time of 16.56 for local owner John McMonagle. The third race was the Graham and Pauline anniversary sprint and the punters were spot on once again. Mallogs Swift won its last race in a moderate looking time of 18.47 at Drumbo Park but the punters piled in at evens for Mallogs Swift to win and she went off a strong 4/6 favourite. She flew from traps and it was race over. She won by three-and-a-half lengths in a good time of 16.62 for Lisburn based owner Jim Connor.