Glendermott cause cup shock

It was a very busy weekend for the region’s cricketers, with action in both the North West Senior Cup and the Long’s SuperValu League spread over the two days.

There were plenty of high scores in Saturday’s cup games with the only real surprise being Bready’s 76-run defeat at the Rectory.

David Scanlon’s side found the going tough against the division’s new boys, and after David Cooke had made 83 and skipper Gordon Montgomery 74 in the hosts’ total of 260, it was to prove an uphill struggle for the current champions.

Overseas man Irosh Samarasooriya fared best with the bat as he made 42 but that, and 28 from Marcus Poskitt was the sum total of the resistance.

Three wickets apiece for Keshan Wijerathne and Alan Johnson saw the home side close out an impressive 76-run victory.

Cup favourites Brigade and Donemana both posted impressive wins in their first round ties. The Beechgrove side had little difficulty accounting for championship outfit Burndennett - four wickets for Jonny Robinson and four for Ryan Macbeth leaving the Tyrone side dismissed for just 75.

Despite losing three wickets in the short chase, an unbeaten 31 from David Barr saw Brigade safely through to the next stage.

It was very much a case of a team effort at the Holm where Donemana were six wickets too strong for Coleraine. South African Graham Hume made a spirited 61 for the visitors however that apart, runs were few and far between.

Dominic Madden’s 21 at the top of the order was best of the rest as Dean Mehaffey picked up four wickets and Bilawal Iqbal and Jordan McGonigle two apiece to restrict the Bannsiders to 128 all out.

Graham Boyd with an unbeaten 37 and Iqbal with 34 ensured Donemana won - that despite the efforts of Rishi Chopra who picked up 3-31 on a surprise appearance for his side.

The biggest win of the day went to Killyclooney who beat Bonds Glen by the maximum 10 wickets. Raymond Curry made 39 and Roy Robinson 33 out of the Bee Gees modest total of 121.

Andre Henry and William Finlay both claimed three wickets for the home side and it was brothers Giles and Darren Moan who knocked off the required target in an unbeaten opening stand.

Ballyspallen and Strabane both claimed sizeable wins as well - the former easily seeing off St Johnston by 8 wickets at Bridge Park.

Kevin Martin made 60 and David Lapsley 54 in the Saints’ total of 176 however it never looked enough.

Unbeaten half centuries from Graham Kennedy and skipper Adam McDaid saw the home side cruise through to Round 2.

Strabane always looked too strong for Newbuildings and with Ryan Gallagher and Chathura Peiris sharing 6 wickets in the first innings, the hosts were only able to post a modest 125.

An unbeaten 67 from Rhys Logue that included 14 boundaries broke the back of Strabane’s target and sent them cruising through.

Ardmore got the better of a turgid battle against Fox Lodge at Ballymagorry. Batting first the visitors posted 164 all out in their 50 overs; former skipper Gary Neely top scoring with 40, supported by Jared Wilson who made 31 and Decker Curry who added 23.

Coenie Nel and Adam Walker claimed three wickets apiece for the hosts, while Jason Milligan chipped in with 2-38.

The Foxies’ top order struggled to cope but some late resistance from Jamie McIntyre (24) and Adam Walker (16) gave then hope towards the end, however three wickets each for Curry (3-11) and Jared Wilson (3-41) meant that Ardmore did just enough to edge over the line.

Eglinton claimed the last quarter-final spot by virtue of a walkover following the withdrawal of Drummond from the league.

The draw in full is Ballyspallen v Strabane; Donemana v Brigade; Glendermott v Killyclooney and Ardmore v Eglinton. Ties will be played on Sunday June 9th.