The event is named after the late Robert Bonner who had a great passion for greyhound racing throughout his life and he loved racing at the Brandywell and attending the track.

All eight races on the card were sponsored and the main race on the card was the Robert Bonner Memorial Trophy race, sponsored by the Bonner family.

Adrian McGarry’s Mineola Fortress was evens favourite to win with Ardnasool Jetson next best at 2/1. Lakeside Model led from trap five with Mineola Fortress and Ardnasool Jenson in behind.

It soon became a two dog race between Ardnasool Jetson and Mineola Fortress when they took the lead. Ardnasool Jetson held the advantage around the final bends and held on to win by half a length in a time of 27.87 for Lifford based owner Adrian McGhee.

The first race on the card was sponsored by Owen McLaughlin Electrical and it went to the well supported Buick Maestro 5/4 to 1/2 who was having his first race at the track. He broke well and never looked in danger, winning in a time of 16.82 for local owner Paul McFadden.

Race two was the Dungannon Kennels sprint sponsored by Eddie Hurson and it was a great battle between Jumpstart Jesse at evens and Call you tonight 2/1. And it was the latter that just got up to win in a time of 17.10 for her Letterkenny based owner Ryan McGranaghan.

Race three was The Golden Regent Memorial Trophy race sponsored by Candy Collins. Sirus Jo was well supported at 5/4 into 4/6 to win but he mistimed the break and met trouble going to the bend and Derrinasafa Jet 3/1 who took full advantage of his trap one, winning by two lengths in a time of 16.81 for local owner Kevin O' Kane.

Race five was the John McCafferty Memorial Trophy race sponsored by Diana McCafferty and it went to 6/4 joint favourite Toolbox Talk who was an easy seven length winner in a time of 27.87 for Lifford based owner Cathal McGhee.

Race six was the Pat and Kitty O'Goan Trophy race sponsored by Eamon O'Goan and old Fort Tune 9/4 was a trap to line winner in a time of 27.83 for the 500 yards for Omagh based owner Tony Teague.

The seventh race was the Frank and Joseph Munroe Memorial Trophy race over 500 yards and it was Beano’s Snowflake at 5/2 who won by over three lengths in a time of 28.19 for Donegal based owner Colm Sweeney.

The last race on the card was the Greyhounds Make Great Pets Sprint which had an anonymous sponsor and it was Blackstone Chris the evens favourite who shot through at the first bend to take command and run on strongly to win in a time of 16.80 for local owner Thomas Hasson.