The Geoff Thompson Memorial 500 heat winner County Song pictured with (from left) Patsy Daly, Millie Grant and Roy and Harold Ruddy.

​There was an eight race card at Brandywell on Monday night and the three first round heats of the Geoff Thompson memorial competition were the hightlight.

​Notshort ofpace was the most impressive winner in the heats. The November '22 pup was evens favourite but after a slow start he looked in trouble as Generous Tricast from Trap six went well clear around the opening bends and looked the likely winner.

However, going into the final bends Notshort ofpace started to close fast on the early leader and, coming into the home straight, he took the lead and galloped on strongly to win going away by five lengths in a good time of 27.61 for Limavady based owner Seamus McCloskey.

Generous Tricast finished second with Sally Annie back in third also qualifying for next week's heats.

The Geoff Thompson Memorial heat winner, Notshort ofpace pictured with Gregory Kearney and Kirsty Harper.

In the first heat we had another well punted winner. Bows Hill jet opened up at evens to win from trap one but after strong support for Country Song from trap two at 2/1, she was joint favourite with Bow Hills Jet at 6/4 to winbefore the off.

At traprise it was Witch Fighter from trap three and Sniper Ava that contested the early lead with Country Song a few lengths in behind going into the first bend.

However, around the bend Witch Fighter and Sniper Ava seemed to check and this allowed Country Song to shoot through and take the lead and she went well clear at that point.

She maintained the gallop and came home to win by six lengths in a time of 27,85 for Dungannon based owner Patrick Daly.

Knockroe Pearl pictured with Tom Mullan.

Bow Hills Jet came through to get second with Witch Fighter back in third also qualifying for the next round of the competition.

What had been a bad night for the bookmakers only got worse. Tuttle's Timmy from trap five was 6/4 to win his heat and early pace was the deciding factor in this heat.

He showed very good early pace from trap five to go well clear and Alow Mineola Topman from trap four started to stay on well.

Tuttle's Timmy still had two and a half lengths to spare at the line, winning in a time of 27.85 for local owner John McMonagle. Mineola Topman, back in second, and Kilmacs Best back in third also got through to next week's heats.

Also on Monday night’s card Tina's Higa was an impressive winner over the sprint distance. The September ‘22 dog was punted from 2/1 into 6/4 before the off and he was a really impressive winner.

Well away from trap four, he never looked in danger at any point and won by four-and-a-half lengths in a good time of 16.67 for Tyrone based owner Tracey Muldoon.

Please note that there will be no racing at the track next Monday night due to the Derry City versus Sligo Rovers match but racing will take place on Tuesday at the track with a normal start time of 8pm.

Meanwhile, at Lifford Greyhound Track, racing will take place tomorrow night at the track as usual with the first race starting at 7.45pm and Sunday afternoon's card starting at the earlier time of 4pm.