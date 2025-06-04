Olwinn Swift pictured with winning owner, Oliver Canavan (centre) and guests from Germany who were at their first ever greyhound meeting; Markus and Heike Graskamp.

​There was a seven race card at Brandywell on Monday night and it t u rned out to be a bad night for the bookmakers with several well-punted dogs clinching notable wins.

​The best gamble on the card was in the second race over the sprint distance.

Olwinn Swift - a February ‘24 pup - had only one previous race on her card and she met trouble on that occasion, finishing second.

However, on Monday night’s race Olwinn Swift came in for strong support as 3/1 soon disappeared on the bookmakers board and evens was the best price available as the hare went into motion.

Dana's Star pictured with Tony Maxwell (centre) & brothers Mark (left) and Paul Ferry.

It was a level break at traprise but approaching the bend Olwinn Swift swept across to take the lead and she never looked in danger after that.

Indeed, Olwinn Swift came home to win by two lengths in a time of 17.28 in the end which was particularly noteworthy on a track that was running slow due to heavy rain.

Olwinn Swift is owned by Oliver Canavan from Tyrone and I would expect major improvement from her over the coming months as she looks a really good prospect at just over 15 months-old. So keep an eye out for the young pup over upcoming race cards!

Meanwhile, in the third race also over the sprint distance at Brandywell, Dana's Star from trap one ran and won his first race at the track a few weeks ago.

She was well punted from 5/4 into 4/6 to win again but she looked in serious trouble after not breaking well on Monday night.

At traprise it was Skywalker Tina from trap four and Mineola Rebel from trap six that led the field around the opening bends and they looked to have the race between them.

However, Dana's star went third coming into the home straight but he looked to have a massive task ahead of him as he was still three lengths behind at that point.

In a thrilling finish Dana's Star came to join the early pacesetters on the line and after a dramatic photo finish he was called the winner by a head over Mineola Rebel with Skywalker Tina a further short head behind in third.

For the record, Dana's Star is owned by local man Mark Ferry and the talented ‘23 dog should improve when he steps up in distance.

The bookmakers were in real trouble as the night went on after so many well punted dogs winning and thankfully for the punters, it did not end there.

In race six over 500 yard's Country Curley was heavily supported at 5/4 into 4/5 to win and the August ‘22 dog made a mockery of the odds.

He broke well and soon went clear and he was a very easy winner by over seven lengths in a time of 28.61 for Tyrone based owner Thomas Brennan.

Also on Monday night it was announced that the annual gala night of racing will take place on Monday, June 30th/

And the heats of all the competitions will be taking place over the next few weeks for the biggest meeting of the year at the track.

So, as normal, first race on Monday night is at 8pm.