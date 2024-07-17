Fitzwilliam A3 525 winner 'Own and More with winning owner John McNamee (back row, second left) and trainer Paul Magee. This was also a chance for the organising committee of our recent Gala Night for Maisie Simpson and the Chairman Martin Gallagher (both holding the cheque) to display the running total which has been raised thus far and stands at 17,485 Euros.

​There was no racing on Monday at Brandywell due to the Foyle Cup but racing did go ahead last weekend at Lifford where, after Armagh senior footballer’s heroics in Croke Park, there was another fantastic result for the Orchard County with a ‘double’ for trainer, David Park.

The first leg came of the ‘double’ arrived in the fourth race over 525 yards with ‘Lotus Luna’ who was a 10-race maiden coming into the contest. Indeed she had been very slowly away in all her races at Dundalk but having her first race at Lifford brought out massive improvement for the June ’22 bitch.

The 3/1 shot flew from traps and went well clear around the opening bends and although ‘Punch a Hole’ from trap five managed to produce a strong finish, ‘Lotus Luna’ still had a length and a half to spare at the line in a good time of 29.18 for the 525 yards.

Leg two of the double was landed in the next race, also over 525 yards. The Park runner, 3/1 shot ‘Harry's Sam’ from trap four , showed very good early pace and went several lengths clear around the opening bends. He looked set for a easy win but in the home straight ‘Harry's Sam’ started to tire just as ‘Hatmore Stockey’ from trap three and ‘Izzy's Smokey’ from trap six were putting in big finishes.

Goodnight and Safe Home A2 525 winner 'Cloneden Flash' with owners Enda Currie (second, left) and Paul O'Donnell (right) and Pat Monaghan (left) & Ray Hamilton Jnr, trainer.

However the line came just in time for ‘Harry's Sam’ who held on to win by a head in a time of 29.38 to land an excellent double for his Markethill based owner.

In the seventh race over 525 ‘Own and Move’ was a impressive winner. The August ’22 dog was having only his second race at Lifford Stadium but unlike his previous outing at the track when fell from traps, in this race he broke very quickly and went well clear.

The 3/1 shot never looked in danger after that as he eventually won by over four lengths in a good time of 28.82 for Tyrone based owner, John McNamee and trainer Paul McGee.

The best time of the night was recorded in the last race over the 525 yards. ‘Cloneden Flash’ was well punted at 3/1 into 2/1 before the off and the December ’20 dog really impressed.

Maisie Simpson Fundraiser winner 'Lotus Luna' with owner David Park and his grandson, Harry.

Well away from trap three, he soon went clear and never looked in danger after that, winning by two and half lengths in a fast time of 28.74 for Dungannon based owners, Paul O’Donnell and Enda Currie, and trainer, Raymond Hamilton Jnr.

Also on Sunday night there was a special presentation to Maisie Simpson after the fundraiser meeting the previous week to help Maisie and her family with medical costs and travelling etc. Member's of the fundraising committee presented Maisie with a cheque for €17,355, the total raised so far and it's great to see the local community and the people involved in greyhound racing rallying together to help the family with this event.

So, as normal, racing resumes tomorrow night (Friday) at Lifford Stadium were the first race is off at 7.45pm while Sunday afternoon's racing gets underway at the slightly earlier time of 4.00pm. Meanwhile racing will also resume at Brandywell Stadium on Monday evening with the normal start time of 8.00pm.