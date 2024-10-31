GREYHOUNDS: Special fundraising night at Lifford​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Stadium this weekend

Len McKinney & Track Lotto Brandywell 525 Derby heat winner 'Mineola Oyster' with (from left) owner Seamus McCloskey and Gregory Kearney.

​Lifford Greyhound Stadium will host a special charity fundraising evening on Saturday in aid of Charlie -Jane, a young local girl recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All funds raised on the night will go toward supporting Charlie’s intensive treatment and travel expenses. Any donation, however small, can make a real difference on Charlie’s journey to recovery.

There will be a 10 race card on the night with all the races sponsored, including the final of the North West Greyhound Supplies (in Association with Time Nutrition) Sprint which is the main race and boast a winner's prize of €1000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were two semi-finals last week and in the first Derry owner/trainer Willie Mullan introduced a very promising January ’22 dog called ‘Import Duty’ who had showed good early pace over 525 at Shelbourne Park in his last few races. It proved a good move to drop ‘Import Duty’ back in trip and evens was the best price available. At trap rise ‘Import Duty’ broke level but cut across to take the lead going to the opening bends and ran on strongly to win by three and a quarter lengths in 17.74 with ‘Ollie Mac’ and ‘Astro Blaze’ also qualifying.

Len McKinney & Track Lotto Brandywell 525 Derby heat winner 'Starcash Barry' with (from left) Adrian Gallagher and Darren & Dean Toland.

In the second semi-final the punters got it right once again. ‘Follom Wave’, a May ’21 bitch, had been off the track for six months due to injury but recently recorded a 17.77 trial and never gave her supporters a moment’s worry. Out fast from trap two, she went clear and never looked in any danger, winning by four and half lengths in 17.49 for Ardmore trainer, Dessie Kerrigan. ‘Ardnasool Arc’ and ‘Sniper Big Joe’ from trap six got the last qualifying spots for tomorrow’s final.

Looking at the final, it's very difficult to ignore the two semi final winners and although ‘Follom Wave’ has a 25 spot advantage on the clock, I think this will be a close run affair. However, on the balance of form, I'll select ‘Follom Wave’ to land the €1,000 pot for her Ardmore trainer .

There was also great news for Lifford track and local dog owners after a deal was announced with ‘Bags Racing, owned by UK bookmakers, to show the live racing from the track on Sundays via a livestream to the UK bookmakers sites with full betting available online. It is fantastic news as owners will now receive payments for providing runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, don't forget the Gala fundraiser is Saturday night with the first race at 7.45pm while Sunday's card starts at 6.37pm.

Northwest Greyhound Supplies semi-final winner 'Import Duty' with Tom Mullan.

Len McKinney & Track Lotto Brandywell Derby

The four first round heats of the Len McKinney & Track Lotto sponsored Brandywell Derby were the main races on Monday’s card at Brandywell.

In the first heat, ‘Starcash Barry’ was a easy winner. The 3/1 shot broke quickly from trap two and led at the first bend, never looking in any danger to come home over eight lengths clear in 29.17 for Donegal owner Dean Toland.

In heat two, ‘La Calabaza’ was a rock solid 4/5 before the off and at trap rise the favourite led with ‘Galliagh Bolt’ close in second. However the favourite then showed big pace to go clear and come home a easy winner by over five lengths in 29.06 for Tyrone owner Michael Corr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In heat three ‘Rallying Ginger’ was well supported at 6/4 but after meeting first bend trouble his chance was gone and ‘Monroe's Kiss’ from trap four led. However she started to tire around the final bends and ‘Rossna Millie’ from trap six came with a strong finish, the 2/1 shot going on to win by over two lengths in 29.20 for Castlederg owner Kirsty Harper.

The final heat looked very competitive and there was just under a length between four runners approaching the bend. ‘Mineola Oyster’ took full advantage of her trap one draw at that point and, with trouble in behind, she went on to win by over six lengths in 29.30 for Seamus McCloskey's Mineola Kennels.

The semi-finals take place on Monday with the first race at 8pm.