Gym owner to pull 18 tonne truck in aid of sick children hospital

DERRY BODYBUILDERS, Dave Fox and Emma Gormley will flex their considerable muscles in a charity truck-pull in the city tomorrow morning as they look to lend a ‘Helping Hand’ to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The couple’s four year-old daughter, Farrah has been attending the hospital for the past two-and-a-half years due to an ongoing respiratory problem and they’ve organised the ambitious truck-pull to raise much needed funds for the Helping Hand charity.

The charity was established to provide the best equipment, to fund research and support the immediate needs of children and their parents at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The well-known couple have also enlisted the help of over 20 other members from their Strand Road based Pro Gym for what’s expected to be a gruelling two mile challenge as they pull the 18 tonne truck from outside the gym, down towards Pennyburn roundabout, back down the Strand Road again to the Queens Quay roundabout before returning to their starting point.

The aim is to raise in the region of £2,000 through sponsor forms and collections on the day while they’re also planning on organising further charity days at the gym in the coming weeks.

Gym owner, Dave, is a former Mr World and runner-up in Mr Universe while his wife, Emma, who was recently crowned amateur Miss Universe, amazingly juggles being a mother of four children with a her professional bodybuilding career.

She is now an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness pro and recently was placed sixth in her first show in Toronto last June, just five years after she first began competing.

Dave felt they needed to ‘give something back’ to the children’s hospital for providing such excellent care and support for their daughter over the past couple of years.

“We just wanted to give something back,” he explained. “We’ve been going up and down to Belfast for a while now and they’ve been keeping an eye on Farrah, doing tests. She’s not 100 per cent on the mend just yet but they’ve been brilliant.

“They have the best specialists, provide the best treatment available and we couldn’t have asked for any better care for her.

“We’ve had a really good response from people in the gym and when we’ve told them it’s for the children’s hospital they’ve been more than happy to donate and take part. It’s actually the second truck pull we’ve put on. Last time it was in conjunction with Modern Tyres and they gave us their truck to use.

“This time B-fast Parcels have kindly allowed us to use their truck and have helped out a lot. It’s an 18 tonne truck and there will be about 15 or 16 men and five women pulling it.

“We’re also hoping to organise a few other events at the gym such as a charity bench press and deadlift competition to raise further funds,” he added.

The truck pull will begin at Pro Gym on the Strand Road at 10.a.m. tomorrow and the event is sponsored by Pro Gym, Active Embroidery and B-fast Ltd.