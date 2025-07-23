Hi Dolly pictured with Tyler Patterson (right) and John Joseph Porter.

Racing resumed at Lifford after the previous week’s cancellation due to the hot weather and Saturday night's card was the highlight with the Trackside Restaurant 525 final down for decision.​

And as expected, Alberta Sally who was an impressive semi-final winner was the 5/4 favourite to win the final from trap four.

There was also good support for Hi Dolly from trap one and Set Me Free from Trap six at 3/1 before the off. At traprise Alberta Sally totally mis-timed the break and it was Hi Dolly from trap one, who is normally a slow starter, that flew from traps. She went up around the opening bends to lead by three lengths and after watching the semi-finals when she came from well off the pace to finish second to Alberta Sally, everyone knew - barring some mishap - it was race over!

Hi Dolly stayed on very strongly and the August ‘22 bitch won by five lengths in a time of 29.82 for Tyrone based owner Tyler Patterson.

Track Lotto winner Jolly Ten pictured with Connor Crossan.

Also on the card the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial stake over 550 yards took place with the winner receiving €500 for the one-off race. The winner also will receive a free entry in the the Derby at Shelbourne Park. That takes place in late August. Drveen Lass (2/1) from trap two and Beebee's Princess (5/2) from trap one were both well supported before the off. It was expected that the run to the bend would be crucial in the race with Drveen Lass and Beebee's Princess both having good early pace and at traprise it was Drveen Lass that showed the best early pace to lead by a few lengths to the opening bends. With Beebee's Princess in trouble at that point in behind Drveen Lass went well clear and even though there was doubts about Drveen Lass staying the 550 yards, she stayed on really well to win by four and a half lengths in a time of 30.33 for Coalisland based owner Jim Joe McGrath. Everyone wishes Jim Joe all the best when he takes Drveen Lass up to Shelbourne to complete in the derby.

Also on Saturday night’s card there was a top class sprint on the card and Portrush Ben, who was going for five race wins in a row, was the 5/4 favourite to win but there was also good support for Velvet Samba from trap two and Armagh Buckfast from trap four at 5/2 in this top class sprint. The start is a big factor in this type of race and Velvet Samba and Armagh Buckfast both broke well from traps. While Portrush Ben was slowly away, it was a close run race to the bend and at that point Portrush Ben met trouble in behind the early leaders when he tried to drive through on the inside and this left Velvet Samba and Armagh Buckfast to battle out the race.

It was a fantastic race as they went head-to-head in the home straight and a photo finish was declared to decide the result. Armagh Buckfast was called the winner over a very game Velvet Samba by a short head in a time of 17.80 for Armagh based owner Aiden McVeigh.

In race three there was a very impressive win by a young pup Jolly Ten – a February ‘24 dog who had one race on his card at Shelbourne over 525. In that race he led by six lengths approaching the final bends before fading and the drop back to sprinting looked the right decision. The early show of 4/5 soon was gone on the bookmakers’ board and 1/2 was the best price available as the hare went into motion. After a level break Jolly Ten from trap four soon went clear and he ran right away from the field and stayed on strongly to win by just under seven lengths in a very fast time of 17.59 for Banbridge based owner Patrick Flanagan and Belfast based trainer Michael Taggart.

Lotus Jackson Pictured with David Park and Caeleen Anderson

Jolly Ten looks a very good prospect and it will be interesting to see where the connections go next to race him. Racing tomorrow night at Lifford starts at 7.45pm with Sunday’s card at the earlier time of 6pm. Racing resumes at Brandywell on Monday at 8pm.