​HYROX evangelist and ex-professional footballer Vincent Sweeney is delighted to showcase Sean Dolan’s 'world class' venue to hundreds of athletes and spectators expected to arrive in Derry for Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 this weekend.

The 43 year-old former Derry City and Cliftonville striker, who finished in the top 15 of his category [40-44] at the World Hyrox Championships in Nice last summer, believes Saturday's sold-out event can rival some of the biggest Hyrox competitions in the world.

It's the fastest growing fitness activity in the world which has exploded in popularity since its inception in Germany in 2017 involving eight 1km runs interspersed with eight different functional fitness movements.

With local athletes travelling regularly across the globe for the various Hyrox events in almost every major city, Top of the Hill man Sweeney wanted to simulate the gruelling fitness racing craze at a large scale in his own hometown.

Competitor in the Hyrox Fitness Challenge held at Sean Dolans GAC last year. Photograph: George Sweeney

After the huge success of his previous two Maiden City events in August and November 2024, his third running of the popular endurance race promises to be bigger than ever with over 500 athletes signed up and almost 100 more on the waiting list!

So why does he believe Maiden City 3.0 is on a par with the world's biggest? Well, he's got a multi-million pound state-of-the-art indoor facility at Bligh's Lane that certainly provides the 'wow factor'.

Not only that, the new and improved Hyrox course layout has been designed with the help of none other than world champion Alexander Roncevic!

"Derry has so much potential and this event will drive people into the city," said local gym owner Sweeney.

Organiser of Maiden City Hyrox 3.0 Vinny Sweeney.

"We have people coming from all over, Scotland, Wales, England and further afield - France, Germany and people who have competed at the world championships.

"There's over 500 competitors and nearly 100 on the waiting list. It's brilliant but don't get me wrong the pressure is on to deliver. This is the third now. "I've competed in 10 hyrox competitions and I've gone to the world championships and had all the ideas from those.

"I had Roncevic over - the world champion - who helped design the course." The pair had struck up a relationship after competing at the worlds in Nice and the Austrian teacher later visited Derry for a Hyrox workshop facilitated by Sweeney.

"I had Sean Noble [top Irish Hyrox athlete and world record holder for his age group] - up as well and it's nearly a £3million venue," he exclaimed.

World Hyrox champion Alexander Roncevic and Vinny Sweeney.

"We want to get it to an elite level. We've got the chip timing. We're trying to keep it the fastest race but also the simplest race.

"Every Hyrox you go to can be confusing. This one is probably the simplest. It's 500 metres out, 500 metres back and stations one to eight [namely ski erg, rowing, sled push, sled pull, burpees broad jumps, farmers carries, lunges and wall balls]. I can't make it any more simple. I want to make it a relaxed environment but also a high standard.

"We have 50 or 60 paid judges there on the day who have done Hyrox events and top gym people who know the sport inside out. I want to give people the best experience on the day.

"You can go anywhere in the world and do this but it's not easy and it's not cheap. You're paying your flights, hotels, diesel and whatever else and it's at least £1,000 every trip. So I thought why not bring this to Derry and it's been crying out for it.

"I was lucky enough that a few good business men believed in me and Sean Dolan's have been brilliant to me as well. I had an idea and it really kicked off."

It's not just the competition which will provide the entertainment on the day but organisers have ensured the atmosphere in the venue will be top class thanks to local DJs and musicians.

"So we have the pro race at 1pm. We have an elite 15 and four or five girls signed up to the pro. It will be a big spectacle with a band, saxophone and entertainment throughout the day and all the fittest men in Ireland going at it.

"It caters for all levels - doubles, mixed doubles, solo and pro. If you are a new or experienced Hyrox athlete this is the event for you!"

Irish hybrid athletes including Paul O'Brien and locals Sean McLaughlin and Paul White will be amongst those to keep an eye on as they compete at the top end of the pro race.

Injury has curtailed Sweeney's own Hyrox ambitions but as a former footballer and gym enthusiast, what's his fascination with the sport which tests your strength, endurance and mental toughness?

"It was always very frustrating to figure out what kind of an athlete I was. I was always strong, fit and had the determination and will power and never really put it all together until this sport came along and I realised - this is for me.

"It's the fastest growing sport in the world. I had my time racing and loved it but to run it on the day you have to be fully focussed. You need a team of around 100 people including judges to make sure everything goes to plan.

"We want to do the venue justice and showcase Sean Dolan's for the venue it is. Derry deserves these events but we now have a world class venue for it.

"We've got podiums, good facilities, changing rooms - everything really that you're not really getting at other venues. I always see a lot of mistakes made but it's a brilliant experience for people who are looking to do an official race. I want people to think this is the best sim in the whole of Ireland and even in the world - that's my drive.

"My plan would be to have this over a two day event and have thousands at it. It's about selling the city. This city is starved of these types of events. Who knows where Maiden City can go.

"It's a sport for everyone and everyone is giving it a go. It's about the achievement at the end of the day, crossing that line after your 100th wall ball. If you could bottle that feeling you could sell it for a lot of money," he smiled.