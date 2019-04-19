Irish Grand National runners and riders, TV channel and betting guide

More than 60 horses have been entered into the Irish Grand National, headed by Pairofbrowneyes and Any Second Now as 8/1 chances.

The final field of up to 30 runners will be confirmed closer to Monday and then on the day itself, but 63 horses have passed the most recent forfeit stage.

Last year’s victorious trainer Gordon Elliott with General Principle will be hoping to run 14 entries in the Irish Grand National, beating his own record from last year of 13.

When is the Irish Grand National?

The Irish Grand National is due to start at 5pm on Monday 22 April (Easter Sunday) at Fairyhouse.

Races will begin at 2.05pm, with the final race at 6.10pm.

Which TV channel is showing the Irish Grand National?

In Ireland, RTE2 will show the race as part of their coverage, beginning on 2.30pm on Monday, and finishing after the national has run.

ITV Racing will not be showing the race for viewers in the UK, who will have to tune in to Racing TV to watch the national.

Which horses are racing?

Below is a list to the top 25 favourites who have been confirmed so far. Horses may pull out before the start of the race on Monday.

A full racecard can be found here.

8/1 Pairofbrowneyes

8/1 Jury Duty

8/1 Any Second Now

10/1 Discorama

12/1 Tout Est Permis

12/1 Snugsborough Benny

14/1 Burrows Saint

14/1 Total Recall

16/1 C’est Jersey

16/1 Folsom Blue

16/1 Isleofhopendreams

16/1 Measureofmydreams

16/1 Shady Operator

16/1 Spider Web

16/1 Whisperinthebreeze

20/1 Acapella Bourgeois

20/1 Bellow Mome

20/1 General Principle

20/1 Gun Digger

20/1 Minella Rocco

20/1 Monbeg Notorious

20/1 Oscar Knight

20/1 Out Sam

20/1 Roaring Bull

20/1 Shattered Love

20/1 Touch Kick

20/1 Ucello Conti