Eglinton sprinter Jason Smyth has retained his T13 100m title at the Tokyo Paralympic games in Tokyo.

The Eglinton sprinter went into the final as firm favourite but didn't have things all his own way, being pushed right to the line by Algerian Skander Djamil Athmani before coming home in a time of a season's best time of 10.53 to claim his sixth Paralympic gold medal in a career that boasts 21 golds at major championships.

Smyth remains undefeated in Paralympic competition across his medal laden career but he will scarcely have been tested as much as he was by Athmani. Smyth got away away well and looked to be easing his way to victory as he turned on the power by the 50m point.

Athmani responded though and was closing as the duo opened up a gap the rest of the field coming into the final metres. Smyth's experience and power was the critical factor though to finally hold off the Algerian whose late dip on the line had Irish fans holding their breath.