Jason Smyth cruises into 100m final in Dubai

Eglinton sprinter Jason Smyth eased into the T13 100m final at the World Para-Athletics Championships, in Dubai.

Smyth started his defence of his T13 100m title with a perfect heat as he eased across the line unchallenged in a time of 10.84 to secure his spot in this afternoon's final.

"It was about getting through the heats by exerting as little energy as possible," stated the 32-year-old.

"Not much changes. The whole point of training and what you are doing is being consistent then replicating that when it comes to a race," added Smyth while speaking to Paralympics Ireland.

"I feel like the heat is a bit of a kick-on and we really get down to business later."

Smyth has remained unbeaten in a 14-year Paralympic career and has won seven world titles in that time.