Jason Smyth cruises to 100m gold at World Championships in Dubai

SPRINT sensation, Jason Smyth captured his eighth World Para Athletics Championship gold medal in Dubai in impressive fashion.

The Eglinton sprinter won the 100m in the T13 visually impaired category for the fifth time and fourth in succession - having missed the 2011 World Championships due to injury - with a typically dominant performance.

It's an incredible 20th gold medal in a Para-Athletics sprint event for the 32 year-old Co. Derry native who was just eight hundredths of a second off his own world record time he recorded in London in 2012, as he crossed the finish line in a Championship record time of 10.54 seconds!

Chad Perris started well and contested the lead with Smyth over the opening 40m before the former City of Derry Spartan pulled clear to clinch his fifth world gold convincingly while the Austrailian claimed silver some distance back in 10.86 seconds.

Perris was second in a season's best time of 10.86 with Namibia's Johannes Nambala third in 10.98.

With five Paralympics gold medals, nine World Championships golds and six European gold medals to his name, it's an outstanding haul by the sprinter who has dominated on the international stage for the past 15 years.

He will now look towards Tokyo 2020 and his fourth Paralympic Games where he will be hoping to add to his unprecedented tally of medals.