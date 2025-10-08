'Meenagh Manila' with (from left) Rian Talbot, Dan Wellpad, John McGorrey, Michael Hamilton, John Hamilton & Tony Nixon.

There was a good attendance at Brandywell track on Monday evening where the two semi-finals of the Liam Melly Memorial were the main races on the card.

The first semi-final looked very competitive with ‘Meenagh Manila’ and ‘Justy’s Flyer’ joint 5/2 favourites and the two favourites were level going around the opening bends.

Going down the back straight ‘Justy’s Flyer’ went two lengths clear but around the final bends ‘Meenagh Manila’ started to close and the June ’23 bitch pulled away in the home straight to win by over four lengths in 29.58 for Coalisland owners ‘A Few Chanchers Syndicate’ and trainer Michael Corr.

‘Ballygloss Angus’ stayed on well to finish second with ‘Justy’s Flyer’ in third also qualifying for the final.

'Gortin Dan' (on left) with Darragh McGhee, 'Beebee's Princess' with Holian Kelly & James Lafferty and (on right) Niall McGhee with 'Gortin Chip'.

In the second semi final ‘Bogger Ollie’, an impressive first round winner, was evens favourite. However it was the outsider of the field, ‘Scally Annie’ that led into the back straight but after his slow start ‘Bogger Ollie’ started to close around the final bend, eventually coming home to win in 29.83 for the Derry’s Campbell family. ‘Scally Annie’ finished second with ‘Cantunda Quinn’ getting the last qualifying spot for Monday’s final.

For the final, it looks between the semi finals winners, ‘Meenagh Manila’ and ‘Bogger Ollie’. ‘Meenagh Manila’ has a decent advantage on the clock but ‘Bogger Ollie’ didn’t break well in his semi final. He did a better time in his heat but my view is ‘Meenagh Manila’ should win for his Tyrone based connections

Liam Melly Memorial Final (in trap order): 1. Cantunda Quinn; 2. Scally Annie; 3. Meenagh Manila; 4 Bogger Ollie; 5. Ballygloss Angus; 6. Justy’s Flyer

Selection: Meenagh Manila. Next Best: Bogger Ollie

'Bogger Ollie'with Jason Campbell Jnr, Kate Anderson, James Campbell, Devanni Brady & James Dignall.

McGhee Kennel

Treble at Lifford

Racing took place as normal last weekend at Lifford where, on Saturday’s card, the Lifford Kennel of Niall McGhee enjoyed an excellent treble.

The first leg came in race two. ‘Gortin Dan’, an April ’24 pup had been disappointing in a few races but was a red hot 1/2 to open his account and he didn’t disappoint, winning very easily in a good time of 17.77.

In race five ‘Gortin Chip’, a litter brother of ‘Gortin Dan’ was 1/2 favourite. He didn’t break well from trap one and ‘Fridays Ariana’ led but going into the bend ‘Gortin Chip’ drove past the early pacesetter to win by two lengths in 17.83.

The final leg of the treble arrived in the last race over 525 yards. ‘Beebee's Prince’, a November ’22 bitch trained by Niall McGhee for Donegal owners Martin Lafferty and Oisin Orr, had been disappointing in her last race but she flew from traps and never looked in any danger, eventually winning by five lengths in 29.07 to round off a great night for Niall.

As normal, Friday’s first race at Lifford is at 7.45pm with Sunday's racing starting at 6pm

£10,000 Oaks competition at Lifford

There was fantastic news for Lifford last week when it was announced that Boylesports will sponsor the Lifford Oaks competition with €10,000 for the winner.

The Oaks has not been run since the track re-opened in 2023 but Liam McKee, Head of Sponsorship at Boylesports said: “Boylesports are delighted to partner with Lifford Track in sponsorship of the Oaks, making it the biggest event since the track re-opened.

"The competition will be for 24 bitches and will be run over three rounds, the first round of which takes place on October 18th and the final taking place on November 1st.”

On behalf of all the local greyhound community a big ‘Thank You’ to Boylesports for the generous sponsorship, it will be great to see all the major kennels sending dogs to compete in this top class competition