Greyhound racing will be back at Lifford Track on April 2nd. (Photo: Presseye)

The famous Donegal track closed over three years ago when myself and everyone walking out of the track on that ‘final’ night of racing at Lifford thought that was the end of greyhound racing at the famous venue.

However, just over a later year well known English based professional punter, Harry Findlay, who has been involved in greyhound racing all his life, made inquiries to see if it was possible to possibly purchase the track.

Mr. Findlay arranged meetings with local greyhound people, a new company was formed and discussions began with the Irish Greyhound Board. After a lot of work by all concerned, a deal was completed. The go ahead was given to the new company after which all involved worked tirelessly over the next year to get the track and the rest of the stadium ready for reopening and at the end of last year.

Trials started at Lifford track and have continued weekly but a decision was made to wait until the spring for the reopening with the official opening date of Sunday, April 2th finally being announced as the big day.

That's in two weeks but there will be a ‘soft’ opening this Sunday, aimed at checking all the Tote systems and other stadium details.

After the official opening on April 2ndracing will take place every Friday and Sunday evening at the track and with a top class restaurant and bars operating, it looks set to be a great success.

