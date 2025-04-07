Jude Williams pictured with Nitesh Joshi, Chair of Rotary GB and Ireland

Limavady Grammar pupil Jude Williams (17), has been named the recipient of the prestigious Rotary UK & Ireland Sporting Hero Award – nominated by Limavady Rotary.

One of only eight Young Citizen Awards across the UK and Ireland, the ‘Sporting Hero’ category was awarded to Jude for his achievements in triathlon and charitable fundraising.

Jude, a lower 6th year, has been a member of the Triathlon Ireland Squad since the age of 15 and at that age was the only athlete from the north to have met the rigorous qualification standards for international competition. He earned his first Irish cap competing at the ETU event in Holten, Holland, as the youngest participant and has since represented Ireland in multiple European Cups. In 2024, he competed in the inaugural Nordic Cup, achieving his best results to date, placing 8th and 11th in Estonia and Denmark.

Alongside his demanding training schedule of over 20 hours per week, Jude has excelled academically, achieving some of the top GCSE results in his year group at Limavady Grammar School. Indeed the school has played a crucial role in fostering and nurturing Jude’s development, providing strong foundations for his personal and athletic success.

Jude Williams (centre) pictured with his dad Ryan Williams and grandmother Marie Williams, founder of the Sunshine Foundation for which he has raised money.

In 2024, he represented Northern Ireland at the London Marathon, finishing sixth at the Ulster Cross Country Championships earlier that year to qualify. In a remarkable feat, he then travelled to Nottingham on the same day to compete with the Irish Triathlon Squad in the British Super Series selection event the next day, becoming one of the few athletes to represent two nations in two different sports within a 24 hour period.

At just 14, Jude became the youngest Irish swimmer to complete the 7.5km Hellespont swim from Europe to Asia, raising over £10,000 for the Sunshine Foundation, a charity set up by his grandmother 25 years ago, and supporting children with special needs in Romania.

His advocacy work has reached even greater heights through his TEDx talk, where he introduced his practical "GINGER" toolkit for resilience and happiness, now one of the most viewed youth TEDx talks in the UK and Ireland. His message continues to resonate with young people, fostering mental well-being and inspiring the next generation.

His achievements would not have been possible without the unwavering support of his dedicated coaches, including triathlon coach, Sean McLaughlin and swim coach, Anton Cisnero. The entire teams at Limavady Amateur Swimming Club and North West Triathlon Club have been instrumental in his development, fostering a training environment that has propelled Jude to international success.

Jude Williams in action last year on the Europe Triathlon circuit.

A key figure in Jude’s journey has been Gordon Crawford, Performance Director at Triathlon Ireland, whose belief in Jude’s potential led to his selection for international competitions across Europe. Jude's gratitude also extends to Limavady Grammar School, where teachers and mentors have played an influential role in shaping his academic and athletic pursuits.

At the heart of Jude’s success is the bond he shares with his father, Ryan. Their relationship has been built through a shared passion for sport, dedication to excellence, and the countless hours spent training together.

Reflecting on their journey, Ryan remarked: "Witnessing Jude’s dedication and growth has been the most rewarding experience of my life. Our shared love for triathlon has strengthened our relationship and created lifelong memories. We take on the world side by side and I always look forward to our next adventure."

In accepting the award, Jude expressed his gratitude: "This honour is not just about me; it’s about the incredible support I’ve had from my family, my coaches, my school, and the teams that have shaped me. I hope that my journey can inspire other young athletes to chase their dreams and use their success to uplift others."

Jude Williams, third from right, pictured with fellow award winners who received Rotary Young Citizens Awards in other categories.

The Rotary UK & Ireland Sporting Hero Award recognises young individuals who excel in sport while making a meaningful impact in their communities. Jude Williams is a shining example of this ethos, and his story is one of perseverance, passion, and the power of sport to transform lives.