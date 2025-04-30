That Man pictured with the Coyle family; Charles, Claire & Shane and Nathan Coyle is holding the dog that is fondly & respectfully named in memory of his late grandfather.

​Racing took place as normal last weekend at Lifford and after a bit of a lean spell over the last month, local owner/trainer Charles Coyle was back to form with a bang, landing four winners over the two night’s racing at the track.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Three of the winners came on Saturday night’s card and the first leg of the treble was landed in the first race over the sprint distance.

The Coyle runner ‘That's Man’ – an August ‘23 bitch - was well supported at evens to win before the off. And she was an impressive winner after breaking on level terms from trap one. She showed good pace up the inside to take control of the race and never looked in any danger, galloping on strongly up the home straight to win by two lengths in a decent time of 17.80 for the 325 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's Man litter sister, Evie's Star was the second winner for the Coyle Kennel in the fourth race also over the sprint distance. The 3/1 shot broke very quickly from trap three and went several lengths clear and looked set for an easy victory. In the home straight she started to tire but in a dramatic finish she held on gamely to win by a short head in a time of 17.74 to land leg two.

Little Ace pictured with Martin McMenamin (left) & Sean Rouse.

The third winner for the Coyle kennel came in the seventh race over 525 yards. Monagore Bill was 3/1 to win but he had a very easy victory. Well away from trap three he soon had control of the race and galloped on strongly to win by over three lengths in a time of 29.12.

Also on Saturday night’s card, local Lifford based trainer Cathal Magee recorded a double. The first leg came in the sixth race over the sprint distance. Brasiads – an April ‘23 dog – was a bit slow to break from trap two but he showed excellent early pace to take the lead on the run to the opening bends and he never looked in any danger at any point after that. Indeed, he came home to win by two lengths in a good time of 17.66 for the sprint distance. The second leg of the McGee double came in the eighth race over 525 yards and a very impressive young pup won for the kennel. Ardnasool Stark – an October ‘23 pup – had run well in his only two races around Shelbourne Park but he showed big improvement in his first race at Lifford. He was punted from 2/1 into 6/4 before the off and he never gave his supporters a moment’s worry. Well away from trap four, he soon went clear and he never looked in any danger after that when winning by over four lengths in a fast time of 28.77 to land the double for the McGee kennel. The last of the Coyle kennel four-timer came on Sunday night’s card at the track when Rockpit Lenny won the first race on the card over the 525 distance. The March ‘23 dog - the 11/10 favourite - went up second to Bertie's Jill around the opening bends but going into the final bends he went past the early pacesetter and stayed on well to win in a time of 29.22 to make it a memorable weekend for the Coyle kennel.

So as normal, racing takes place tomorrow night at the track with the first race at 7.45 pm and Sunday night’s card will start at the earlier time of 6pm.

Just a reminder there will be no racing at Brandywell on Monday night but racing will take place on Tuesday night with the first race at 8pm.