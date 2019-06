The seventh staging of the local 26.2 mile classic, the Walled City Marathon, sponsored by sports and leisure company O' Neills gets underway in Derry today.

Keep up to date with events here as over 1,000 runners make their way from the Everglades Hotel on an urban and rural odyssey through streets, parks and greenways, in and out of the Walled City to an iconic finish in a spectator packed Guildhall Square.