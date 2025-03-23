Casting instructor Lucinda Ewin will be attending the 2025 North West Angling Fair.

One of the UK’s best known casting instructors will be on the banks of the River Mourne at the end of this month to share her knowledge and passion for fishing at the 2025 North West Angling Fair.

​Lucinda Ewin has been introducing people to the sport and helping experienced anglers to refine their craft for over 10 years. After initially taking angling up as a hobby she fell in love with it and quickly decided she wanted to share its benefits and the techniques she had honed with others. “I didn’t plan for fishing to become a career,” she says. “Being a female in the sport I was encouraged to become a coach to encourage other females into it. “As I progressed in it I decided I wanted to improve my casting so I decided to do an instructors course and after I qualified I was able to share my knowledge with others. “Fishing is not a sport to make money for me, it’s more just for enjoyment and the mental health benefits it brings.” This year’s North West Angling Fair on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th March will see thousands of people flock to the River Mourne and Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane to connect with some of the UK and Ireland’s leading fly dressers, casters and angling specialists. The public will also have the opportunity to source angling merchandise from a wide range of fishing tackle producers, fly tying brands and fishing outfitters in the Melvin’s Main Hall. Lucinda will host Double Handed Casting Clinics on the River Mourne and the adjacent Melvin playing pitches where people can try out her techniques for themselves. “I came to the Fair last year and was overwhelmed at the welcome and it was great to meet the Irish Ladies Fly Fishing team as well,” she continued.

“It loved talking to the locals about their river and how much it means to them, I get that feeling so much and I was actually learning from them.

“Clinics are a great opportunity to look at your casting and just make a few tweaks to make life easier for you when on the river.

Lucinda Ewin casts off.

“I love working with people’s casting, it’s amazing the smallest bit of fine tuning can make a huge difference to someone’s casting stroke.

“The fishing community is really great and if fly fishing isn’t your thing, try fly tying - another therapeutic thing to get involved in.”

The Angling Fair is aimed at every level of the learning spectrum, from those who have never tried the sport before to the competitive anglers who have fished at elite level and everyone in between.

Lucinda is a strong advocate of the proven health benefits associated with angling and welcomes people of all abilities to her tutorials.

“I absolutely love seeing people coming into the sport, helping people to catch their first fish is quite special,” she added. “If you have thought about flyfishing and would like to try it come and see me ladies, children, gents I work with all abilities.

“You will be surprised how easy you can pick this up.”

The North West Angling Fair is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Loughs Agency and takes place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday March 29th and 10am to 5pm on Sunday March 30th. Lucinda Ewin’s demonstrations are part of a comprehensive line-up for the Fair, to see the full programme visit www.derrystrabane.com/anglingfair and follow Northwestangling on facebook for updates. For more on Lucinda’s demonstrations visit her website at www.lucindaewinfishing.co.uk or follow her on social media at Lucinda Ewin Fishing.