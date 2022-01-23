Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, presents a gift to Foyle Paddlers Canoe Club's Aidan Mc Kinney, club founder, and Enda Cummins, Senior Coaching Officer, at a Mayor's reception in recognition of the club's 40th anniversary.

"It is a real credit to the dedicated group of coaches and club members that Foyle Paddlers has gone from strength to strength over the past four decades and has found a home at the Prehen Boathouse, " explained Mayor Warke, "Foyle Paddlers have also paved the way with their Junior Club Paddlers and Foyle Paddlers Special Olympics which ensures that everyone is included and can learn more about canoe sports.

"The club have enjoyed a lot of success, with some past members becoming All-Ireland Slalom champions and World Surf champions, while the club has also won various Northern Ireland League races on multiple occasions.

"Through their Foyle Race regional event and Mourne River White Water Race, Foyle Paddlers are promoting the sport not just here in the north west, but on a national level, and I hope that as the pandemic continues to ease we can see the return of these fantastic events to our city and district.

"I wish everyone at Foyle Paddlers Canoe Club the very best on this special anniversary and the best of luck for the next 40 years ahead, and beyond."

Enda Cummins, Senior Coaching Officer with Foyle Paddlers, paid tribute to everyone who had contributed to the club's success across four decades.