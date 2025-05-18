Strabane’s Ann Marie McGlynn is delighted as she claims the senior ladies title at the 2025 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon. (Photo: North West Newspix)

Strabane’s Ann Marie McGlynn had a homecoming run to remember on Sunday as she claimed the senior ladies title at the 2025 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon.

The reigning Dublin Marathon Women’s Domestic champion defied the energy sapping conditions, where temperatures out on the course rose to over 20 degrees Celsius, to lead home the women’s field in a time of 1:15.04.

In the men’s race, Letterkenny AC’s Stephen McAuley and reigning champion, Kyle Doherty of City of Derry Spartans, enjoyed a real ding-dong battle with the Donegal club man edging it by just 10 seconds in a lightning fast time of 1:10.18 with Omagh Harriers’ Eoin Mullan finishing in third.

McGlynn was representing Strabane AC at the event for the first time and it was a one two for the newly formed club as another former winner, Claire McGuigan, finished in second place followed by former winner, City of Derry’s Catherine Whoriskey, in third.

Runners set off at the start of the 2025 Strabane-Lifford Half Marathon. (Photo: North West Newspix)

In total a record field of over 1,000 runners crossed the finish line in the Melvin Running Track sunshine after taking on a revised 13.1 mile course that incorporated more of Strabane town centre as well as the pedestrian bridge. Thousands more lined the streets of Strabane, Lifford and Clady village for the 10th edition of the popular cross border event.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, officially started the race and she congratulated everyone involved in another successful event.

"Sincerest congratulations to everyone who completed the 2025 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon,” she said, “The warm conditions out there were challenging but runners dug deep to complete it and I loved seeing their elation as they crossed the finish line at the Melvin Running Track.

"There are a lot of logistics involved in organising an event of this scale, particularly when there is a new route to manage, so I want to give a special word of thanks to Council’s Festivals and Events team and all their partners for delivering a brilliant event. Well done to all those who completed the relay element too and good look to all the runners as they pursue their next running goals!”

Letterkenny AC’s Stephen McAuley celebrates as he crosses the line to win the men's race at the Strabane-Lifford Half Marathon. (Photo:North West Newspix)

Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, thanked all those who contributed to the event's success.

"Thank you so much to all our partners and volunteers who helped stage another successful Strabane Lifford Half,” she said, “Thanks to the PSNI, the Gardai, the Department for Infrastructure and Donegal County Council for their guidance and expertise.

“Most of all thanks to the spectators and runners who created an unbelievable atmosphere around the route in tough conditions and made it a day that so many people will never forget. Initial feedback about the new course has been positive and we look forward to hosting an even bigger and better event in 2026.”

Full race results are available at www.myrunresults.com/.