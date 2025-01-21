Meet More Often pictured with John McMonagle (second from left) who presented the Assurance Roofing Trophy to Charles Baxter. Also included are Eamonn Curran, Thomas Curran, Caroline Doherty and her daughters Cara and Eve.

​There was a seven race card at Brandywell on Monday night and the star performance came from Meet Me Often in the fifth race over 500 yards when the August ‘22 bitch landed her fourth win in a row at the track.

​Meet more Often had won her first three races at Brandywell over the sprint distance but was having her first race over 500 yards.

She was evens favourite to win and there was some doubt she would have the stamina for the 500 yards. As expected she did lead around the opening bends and into the back straight and never showed any signs of tiredness going into the final bends.

She maintained the Gallop in the home straight and came home to win by three-and-a-quarter lengths in a time of 28.15 for local owner Eamon Curran.

Droopys Fibre pictured with trainer Raymond Hamilton Jnr (left) and owner Frank Barron. Photo by Patsy Doyle.

In the fourth race over 500 yards Meenagh Moscow from trap two and Do it Jella from trap six, opened up 6/4 favourites to win but after good support Do it Jella was evens to win before the off.

And as expected, these two led early and had a great battle from the outset. There was nothing between them coming into the home but Deadly Thunder from trap two was also starting to close on the early pacesetters at that point.

In a very close finish, Do it Jella just got the upper hand and won by half a length from Meenagh Moscow in second with Deadly Thunder a further half a length behind in third.

Do it Jella recorded a time of 27.98 when winning for Lifford based owner Ray White.

In the last race on the card over the sprint distance Inniskeen Mandy was heavily supported at 2/1 into evens before the off and the September ‘21 bitch never gave her supporters a moment’s worry. Well away from trap three, she soon went clear much to the delight of her supporters and came home to win by three and a quarter lengths in time of 17.06 for local owner Colm McConomy and trainer Stephen Radcliffe. Racing on Monday night starts at 8pm.

Lifford Finals

There will be racing as normal tomorrow night and Sunday night at Lifford and Saturday night’s card will be the highlight of the weekend with two top class finals down for decision.

There will also be two semi-finals of a competition on the card. The first final on the card will be the Lifford Sweepstake Sprint final for pups. There were two heats of the competition last week at the track and two very impressive pups won in the heats.

In the first heat Armagh Buckfast, who had two good trials on his card, opened up evens on the bookmakers’ boards but that soon disappeared and the May ‘23 dog was 1/2 before the off.

At traprise Mucho Macho Jade led from trap six but in a matter of strides Armagh Buckfast showed big pace from trap four to lead. He went clear and came home an easy winner by over six lengths in a fast time of 17.67 for Armagh based owner Aiden McVeigh.

In the second semi-final Another Gunner from Trap one was the evens favourite to win with Droopy’s Fibre from trap six next best at 6/4. At traprise Another Gunner seemed to stumble at the start but it was a different story for Droopys Fibre who broke well from traps. The May ‘23 pup then went well clear and came home an easy seven length winner in a time of 17.71 for local owner Frank Barron and trainer Raymond Hamilton Jnr.

So in tomorrow night’s final the betting will revolve around the semi-final winners and with only four spots on the clock a case can be made for both. However, I'll take a chance on Droopys Fibre to win as he is drawn in trap five with Armagh Buckfast having a tricky trap six to overcome.

In the final of the Track Bookmakers 525 Sam Your Man will be a short priced favourite after his good winning time of 29.07 in the semi-finals. He has a tricky trap four in the final but has a six lengths’ advantage on the clock. If he avoids any trouble he should win this final for his Ardmore based owner Robert Brolly and trainer Dessie Kerrigan.

In the first semi-final of the Fitzwilliam Sprint it could be a double on the card for Brolly and Kerrigan as their runner Birr Bomber – a good winner in the semi-finals – once again has her favoured trap one and should get a good run up the inside. If doing that she should win. The second semi-final looks between Jimmy's Dream from trap four and Brassneck Coyle from trap five. Brassneck Coyle missed the break in his first round heat and with a better start he could be the value bet to win for Derry based owners Martin Healy and Stephen Radcliffe.

First race tomorrow at 7.45pm with Sunday’s card

starting at 6.30 pm.