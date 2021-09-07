Mizen to Malin Head: Day 2 Video Blog - It's 129 miles in the bank as temperatures soar!
It's Day 2 of Derry GP Gavin McAteer's bid to run the length of Ireland in six days and the challenges just keep on coming for the Waterside athlete.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:21 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:22 pm
After facing more than 4,100ft of elevation on his opening day, it was out of the frying pan and into the fire (almost literally) for Gavin on Day Two as temperatures soared to above 30 degrees as he left County Cork. Listen in to Gavin's Video Blog as he details the tough terrain and temperatures faced as he continues to make his way north wards.
And remember, to donate visit www.paypal.me/mizen2malin