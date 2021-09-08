Mizen to Malin Head: Day 3 Video Blog - Taking it's toll as Gavin hits halfway point and 180 miles!
Day 3 of Gavin McAteer's Mizen to Malin Head challenge and while he's hit halfway, the huge challenge is beginning to take its toll on the Derry runner. It hasn't however dampened his resolve!
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 9:18 pm
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 9:20 pm
Listen as Gavin outlines his latest challenges as the mile clock hits an unbelievable 180 miles covered in his first three days. There is a heartfelt tribute to the many thousands of messages of support he is receiving daily, backing which Gavin explains helps keep him going as he winds his way northwards.
Remember to check in each evening for Gavin latest blog and to donate, visit www.paypal.me/mizen2malin