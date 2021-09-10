Mizen to Malin Head: Day 5 Video Blog - Derry bound as final day beckons!

Another 62 miles were put in the bank on Day 5, taking Gavin over the 300 MILE mark, but it's the familiar sights of the road to Derry that are driving him on towards his final day.

Listen to Gavin's blog as he once again pays tribute to all the help and support he's received ahead of what he hopes will be a rapturous welcome in Guildhall Square on Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to come out and greet him, or perhaps even join him in the run in from Newbuildings. He certainly deserves a very special Derry welcome!