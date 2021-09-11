Mizen to Malin Head: Day 6 Video Blog - Mission Accomplished and Thank You, Derry!!

That triumphant finale, however, wasn't before the good Doctor had made his way into his native Derry this morning and Guildhall Square where he was greeted by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke. Accompanied by locals runners, Gavin was visibly emotional as he descended Shipquay Street shortly after 10am to be greeted by hundreds of spectators all cheering him on.

After a brief, 20 minute rest, he was off again on the final leg of his epic journey that started in Mizen Head, County Cork on Monday morning. Listen in as Gavin tell you how it feels to have completed his unbelievable journey and pays tribute to all those who helped make it possible.

Remember to donate, visit www.paypal.me/mizen2malinWELL DONE GAVIN, YOU'VE BEEN SUPERB!

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, greets Dr. Gavin McAteer and members of his family at Guildhall Square on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 121