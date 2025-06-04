Moyola Eitlean pictured with father and son, George Cregan and George Jnr.

​Three first round heats of the June unraced puppy competition were the highlight of Saturday’s card at Lifford.

In the first heat Moyola Eitlean, an August ‘23 pup, was well supported at evens to win his first race and he didn’t disappoint. He won by seven lengths in a good time of 17.75 for Derry based owner Gerry Bradley.

In the second heat Vermount Winter from trap five was the well supported evens favourite to win but he was slowly away and looked in trouble. It was a different story for Glenbervie Dylan from trap one and Saoirse’s girl from trap two who led from traps. They were head-to-head going into the first bend but Glenbervie Dylan took advantage of his inside draw and led into the home straight. Vermount Winter had recovered after his slow start and he was closing fast on the run to the line but the line came just in time for Glenbervie Dylan who held on to win by half a length in a time of 17.95 for Strabane based owner Peter Farrell.

The third heat was a much closer run race. Before the off there was good support for Do it Bella from Trap six at 6/4 to win and also good money for Antrim Lad at 2/1 from trap two.

On the run to the line Antrim Lad moved across Do it Bella, impeding her near the line, and he just got up to win by a short head in a time of 18.27 for Antrim based owner Anthony McCann.

The semi-finals will take place on Saturday night at the track and Moyola Eitlean will be a short priced favourite for outright honours. First race at 7.45 pm with Sunday night’s card starting at 6pm

Unraced puppy semi-finals (In trap order): First semi-final: Moyola Eitlean, Glenbervie Dylan, Saoirses Girl, Bannoe Icon, Friday's Kobbie, Longvale Elle, Selection – Moyola Eitlean: Danger - Glenbervie Dylan.

Second semi-final: Longvale Hannah, Saoirses Girl,

Printers Rory, Vermount Winter, Benbradagh Jet, Do it Bella; Selection - Do it Bella; Danger – Vermount Winter.