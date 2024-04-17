Pictured at the launch of the Northern Ireland Judo Open at the Foyle Arena are, from left, Russell Brown, Chairman of NI Judo, Brenda Morgan MBE, Head of Business Development at CoDA, Steve Fraser, Managing Director of CoDA, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue and Mark Donald, Commercial Marketing Manager, NI Judo.

The tournament, sponsored by City of Derry Airport, will see hundreds of judoka descend on the Waterside venue in a major year for the sport as France, one of the biggest Judo nations in the world, hosts the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, said the city’s hosting of the event will help cement the Council area’s reputation for hosting international level sports events.

“We are delighted to be welcoming the north’s Judo fraternity and a host of international competitors back to our Council area for this tournament,” she said, “In recent years we have hosted the World GAA Games and senior Ireland cricket games and this tournament further enhances our reputation as a host of international level sports events.

"It is also a ringing endorsement of the Foyle Arena as a state of the art leisure and events facility that can cater for large crowds of people.”

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, expressed his delighted on sponsoring the Open Championship for the fourth consecutive year.

"We are thrilled to welcome the return of The Open to Foyle Arena on 20th and 21st of April,” he explained, “The Championship is generating a lot of excitement in the local community, and further afield, as competitors from across the UK and Europe will be travelling to take part.

“As the gateway of the north west, it’s fantastic that City of Derry Airport will be the welcoming hub for the competitors and supporters arriving from London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and beyond. We look forward to seeing everyone at the event as our City of Derry Airport Brand Ambassador's will be available at Foyle Arena throughout the championship weekend to assist with any travel or tourism enquiries, as well as offering some prizes and family fun.”

Mark Donald, Commercial and Marketing Manager at Northern Ireland Judo, revealed that interest in the tournament has been high with several entries already received from the UK and Europe.

“This is always an exciting time for us,” he said, “There is such a buzz around the Open and especially with the Olympics this year. It will be fantastic to have such a high standard of competition on home soil. We’re also delighted the City of Derry Airport are part of the event again as they add so much with their competitions and promotions for those competing.

“In terms of our own entries, this year has seen a lot of success for the NI Judo Federation with players on our Pathway Program, competing in home nations events and medalling successfully. We’re hoping to have more NI based podium places than ever before.”