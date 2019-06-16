North West Warriors in action at Bready

There’s no shortage of local cricket over the coming weeks, and no sooner will this weekend’s domestic programme have been completed than we’re into Interprovincial action straight away again.

The North West Warriors will entertain Leinster Lightning in the Hanley Energy Interprovincial Championship 3-day game at Magheramason, starting on Monday morning (11am).

Ian McGregor will be delighted to have William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin and Stuart Thompson back from injury for this one although the Head Coach admitted that his side’s recent One-Day win in Belfast had given them something of a selection headache.

“Considering how the last set of games went there is definitely competition for places in the squad these days,” he began.

“That’s obviously a positive sign because it lets people see the standards we have set and what it takes to get into the panel. There will be established players not getting into the playing XI and that’s something we didn’t always have.

“We know what Leinster Lightning will bring- they’re a team full of current Internationals, but I think we’ve proved that we’re comfortable with three-day cricket now.

“Some players are coming in fresh on Monday and I’m looking forward to seeing how we go about our work over the course of the match.”

As expected, Brendon Louw keeps his place as keeper/batsman with Andrew Austin not yet ready to return while Coleraine’s Graham Hume is also included after impressing selectors.

Stuart Thompson will bowl as well as bat although it would be no surprise to see both men’s workloads restricted with plenty of other options available.

This is probably as close to full strength as McGregor’s side gets so it could be a very interesting few days at Magheramason.

Admission is free and as many as possible are encouraged to come out and support the team.

The Warriors are in action again later in the month when they head to Dublin for three days of T20 cricket from 22-24 June.