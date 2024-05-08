Limavady played host in arranging the event for competitive matches between teams from Strabane, Mid-Ulster, Derry city, Ballyshannon and, for the first time, Ballymena who took part after forming just six months ago.

Fourth and third team members got the action under way in the morning session followed by second and first team members in the afternoon which gradually increased competitiveness and excitement as all points tallied towards the final team score.

And, after a thrilling contest, it was Mid-Ulster who claimed top spot followed by locals, Foyle, in a very respectable second. Ballyshannon performed well to take third with Strabane in fourth, Limavady fifth and Ballymena sixth. However plenty of learning was banked by all the competing teams who will be better for the experience.

Each clubs is less than 10 years old with Ballymena, at six months, the youngest but Mid-Ulster has only been going 12 months and Limavady 18. The events iis seeking to build on a revival of interest which has been supported by NGB Ulster Squash and Irish Squash with support from local councils; interest fuelled through social media and networking among local community groups. Indeed organisers are keen to nurture additional teams from any background.

At the awards presentation Ulster Squash representative, Will Nicholson, underlined his support for a new structure called the North West Squash League which he hoped would accommodate regular competition and supportive real time statistics to aid team development.

"Squash used to be a really popular sport a generation ago until it almost went extinct due to nil succession planning,” explained Mr Nicholson, “Three steps to follow for future sustainability include team development, league development and then club development.

"After Saturday's success here in Brooke Park, we are about to embark on the second phase in October for the inaugural 2024 - '25 North West League'.

"The energy and enthusiasm amongst the teams here today can only bolster further growth in the time ahead. In four years the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will feature squash for the very first time and this global event will of course generate interest. Collaborations with stakeholders and providers can only help plan for and maintain demands of future populations given the diversity of demographic trends and cultures.”

Anyone interested in giving squash or racketball a try should contact their nearest squash group above on their social media platforms.

Some of the competitors at Saturday's NW Squash Invitational events in Brooke Park Leisure Centre.

North West Invitational Squash event winners, Mid-Ulster, in Brooke Park Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Ballyshannon who finished third in the NW Invitational Squash event at Brooke Park.