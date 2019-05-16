Oak Leaf county at beginning of exciting period says Club Derry chairman

Club Derry has announced its series of summer events and pledged support for what it calls ‘the beginning of an exciting period for Derry GAA’.

Speaking following a weekend that saw Derry teams performing across all age groups, and fresh from collecting a prestigious MacNamee award for the county’s celebration of 'The Men Who Won Maguire' silver anniversary, Club Derry chairman, Paul Lupari, now in his third year in the fundraising role, explained that the mood across the county was one of quiet confidence

“As a committee our brief is simple,” said the former Magherafelt O’Donovan Rossa club chairman. “It is to help Derry GAA provide the best opportunity possible for all our young athletes across all codes of Gaelic games

“We were naturally disappointed to see our footballers lose out in Ulster but the fight and resilience they have shown this year deserves to be matched by our actions.

"Our senior hurlers had a terrific start to the Christy Ring Cup campaign and our minor hurlers are unbeaten in the Celtic Challenge. Our minor footballers are aiming to qualify for the Ulster final for the fifth successive year so there’s action on all fronts which needs our support.”

Setting a new near-term fundraising target which includes membership and a series of events, Lupari revealed, “We have set ourselves a goal of getting one new Club Derry member each day to our cause before our senior footballers resume their All-Ireland qualifier campaign on June 8th.

“That is already underway. We also have dedicated volunteers in place to organise and execute on our two flagship events: Man of Sperrin Cycle Sportive and our Annual Golf Classic.”

Three hundred and fifty cyclists departed Owenbeg to enjoy a tour of the Sperrin mountains in June 2018 in what is a growing annual event – Man of Sperrin on June 16th.

Moyola Park Golf Club will again host the annual Club Derry Golf Classic on Friday 5th July.

“By supporting both events as a participant, volunteer marshal or sponsor you are helping to unlock the potential which is undoubtedly within our county and which is beginning to emerge,” explained Lupari.

“We believe 2019 and onwards into 2020 is the beginning of an exciting period for Derry GAA and we want to do everything possible to ensure that resources are in place to sustain these efforts.”

The Man of Sperrin Cycle Sportive takes place on Sunday 16 June. Registration is now open at manofsperrin.com.



The Club Derry Golf Classic takes place on Friday 5th July at Moyola Park. Four-Ball Golf slots are now open to book (£160) with tee sponsorship opportunities also available. Contact Gerry Loughrery (07740877276), Francis McCloskey (078036000318), Paddy McIvor (07752368784), Brian Og Mullan (07802844737), Paul Lupari (07840052757) or any other Club Derry committee member.

To join Club Derry as a member contact Paul Lupari (07840052757), Joe McGinnis (07803077641) or email pro.derry@gaa.ie.