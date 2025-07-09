​Portrush Tootsie and Portrush Ben pictured with Adrian McGarry (left), Andrew O’Neill from O’Neills Dog Food (centre) & Kevin Keenan (right).

​There was a large attendance for Monday night’s seven race card at Brandywell and it was great to see that all races were sponsored by O'Neills Petfoods who added extra prizemoney to every race.

O'Neills have been great supporters of the track for many years and it’s great to see that the dog owners have given back support to O'Neills by buying the firm's dog food weekly at the track.

The first race on the card was the O'Neills Sprint and Markstreet Lily from trap six was a very easy winner by over nine lengths at odds of 2/1 in a time of 17.04 for Tyrone based owner Charles Ferguson.

The second race was also over the sprint distance and it was great to see Tommy Mullan back in the training after a spell away and his Luminous Nelly tracked well to win at odds of 5/2 in a time of 17.18 for the local owner.

Trackside Restaurant semi-final winner Alberta Sally with Anthony Boyd.​

Race three was also a sprint and Skywalker Tina showed good early pace to win in a time of 17.01 for Strabane based owner Dominic McGarrigle at odds of 5/2.

Race four was a 500 and Galliagh Voice, the 4/5 favourite, took the lead in the home straight and won by over two lengths in a time of 28.45 for Galliagh based owner Ciaran McLaughlin.

In race five, also a 500, the heavily punted Dana's Star 6/4 into 4/5 was an easy trap-to-line winner in a time of 27.85 for local owner Mark Ferry and trainer Tony Maxwell. Once again the bookmakers too a hit in race six over 500 yards. Portrush Tootsie was 7/4 but after good support, 7/4 into ½, Portrush Tootsie ran a great race to come from well off the pace to win in a time of 28.15 for Antrim based owner Adrian McGarry.

In the last race owner Adrian McGarry made it a double on the card with his pup Portrush Ben winning in a flying time of 16.63 at odds of 5/4.

Danas Star pictured with Tony Maxwell (right) and Paul Ferry.

Thanks again, on behalf of all the greyhound owners, to Andrew O'Neill - owner of O'Neills Petfoods - for his great support on Monday night’s race night and his ongoing support over many years to the track. Racing on Monday night starts at 8pm.

Meanwhile at Lifford, the final of The Trackside Restaurant 525 will be be the feature race on the card tomorrow night.

Two semi-finals of the competition took place last Saturday night at the track. In the first, Hi Dolly from trap two was the 2/1 favourite to win with 3/1 bar on the Bookmakers board but at trap rise Hi Dolly fell out and was in last place going up to the bend and in trouble. It was a different story for Alberta Sally from trap three. She flew from traps and went well clear on the run to the bend and never looked in any danger. She went on to win by just under three lengths in a time of 29.84 for Fermanagh based owner Anthony Boyd.

Hi Dolly recovered well after her slow start to finish second with Blow Back from trap four back in third. Also making it through to tomorrow night’s final the second semi-final looked very open on form. Gallony Fox from trap one led by several lengths along the back straight but started to tire at that point and Set Me Free from trap six swept by the early leader to go into the lead and stayed on well to win by two lengths in a time of 30.29 for Derry based trainer Charles Coyle. Lightfoot Ville from trap Three finished in second with Lisnaboy Lu Lu back in third getting the last spot for tomorrow night's final.

Looking at the final it is a very open looking race but I think early pace could be the deciding factor. Alberta Sally looks the likely leader and if doing so she should win for her Fermanagh based owner Anthony Boyd. Set Me Up is selected as the danger. So, as normal, racing tomorrow night at the track with first race at 7.45pm. Sunday night's racing starting at the earlier time of 6pm.