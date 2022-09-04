PHOTO SPECIAL: The 39th Waterside Half Marathon in 26 defining photographs
The Waterside Half Marathon return in style to the streets of Derry on Sunday with almost 1,800 runners of all abilities taking part in the popular athletics showpiece.
By Michael Wilson
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:53 pm
The 39th running of the race saw Gideon Kimosop, Catherine Whoriskey and Karol Doherty were the main award winners on the day but this is an event abut more than simply first second or even third and George Sweeney was there to capture it all on camera. Have a look at some of the day's defining images and see if George captured you are anyone you know on one of local athletics red letter days.......
Page 1 of 7