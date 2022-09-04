News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There was a large turnout of runners for 39th Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2236GS – 007

PHOTO SPECIAL: The 39th Waterside Half Marathon in 26 defining photographs

The Waterside Half Marathon return in style to the streets of Derry on Sunday with almost 1,800 runners of all abilities taking part in the popular athletics showpiece.

By Michael Wilson
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:53 pm

The 39th running of the race saw Gideon Kimosop, Catherine Whoriskey and Karol Doherty were the main award winners on the day but this is an event abut more than simply first second or even third and George Sweeney was there to capture it all on camera. Have a look at some of the day's defining images and see if George captured you are anyone you know on one of local athletics red letter days.......

1. The 39th Waterside Half Marathon In Pictures!

Members of Bolt Running Club took part in the 39th Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2236GS – 001

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

2. The 39th Waterside Half Marathon in Photographs!

Winner Gideon Kimosop led the39th Waterside Half Marathon from start to finish on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2236GS – 018

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

3. The 39th Waterside Half Marathon in Pictures

Karol Doherty was the first wheelchair competitor to finish the 39th Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2236GS – 021

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

4. The 39th Waterside Half Marathon in Pictures

City of Derry Spartan Mark Mullan finishes the 39th Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2236GS – 022

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 7