PHOTOS: 40th Anniversary Liam Ball Triathlon a huge success

By Michael Wilson
Published 25th May 2025, 16:12 BST
Sunday’s 40th annual running of the Liam Ball Triathlon, staged by the North West Triathlon Club, once again attracted hundreds of athletes of all ages and abilities.

The event was won by Mark McGinley from the 247 Triathlon Club, Letterkenny, who came home in a time of 01:00:54 after another hugely popular staging of an event that has become iconic on the Derry sporting landscape. And as always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture all the action…...

LIAM BALL TRIATHLON 40th ANNIVERSARY – Relay team taking part in the triathlon. Photo: George Sweeney

Liam Ball’s daughter Leanne (second from right) with family members. Photo: George Sweeney

LIAM BALL TRIATHLON 40th ANNIVERSARY – Leanne, daughter of the late Liam Ball, with her daughters. Photo: George Sweeney

Catherine Butcher, Triangle Triathlon Club. Photo: George Sweeney

