Extending her congratulations to Gemma at a recent civic reception in the Guildhall, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Barr said, “It is incredible to see a Derry woman smashing records like this and bringing home bronze medals.

“Success like this does not come easy, and I know Gemma and her family will have sacrificed much over the years to allow her to train and compete at the highest level. Well done for everything you have achieved so far, and I look forward to watching where your career takes you next.”