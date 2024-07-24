Extending her congratulations to Gemma at a recent civic reception in the Guildhall, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Barr said, “It is incredible to see a Derry woman smashing records like this and bringing home bronze medals.
“Success like this does not come easy, and I know Gemma and her family will have sacrificed much over the years to allow her to train and compete at the highest level. Well done for everything you have achieved so far, and I look forward to watching where your career takes you next.”
The Mayor of Derry Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr presenting a civic gift to Gemma Thompson, City of Derry Spartans Athletic Club, at in reception in the Guildhall following her recent success in winning 2 medals at the European Masters Indoor Championships in Poland. Gemma won the medals in the 200m and 60m setting an Irish Record. Included are Gemma's husband Eoghan Tucker & son Shane (7)
Mayor of Derry, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr presenting a civic gift to Gemma Thompson, City of Derry Spartans Athletic Club, at in reception in the Guildhall following her recent success in winning two medals at the European Masters Indoor Championships in Poland. Gemma won the medals in the 200m and 60m setting an Irish Record. Included are Gemma’s husband Eoghan Tucker and son Shane (7). (Photo: Lorcan Doherty),Photo Lorcan DohertyPhoto: Lorcan Doherty
