The project supports people to get more active, improve their fitness, and promote positive mental health in the community. Congratulating everyone who took part in the Try a Tri, Ciara McElhinney from Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum said: “We’re so proud of everyone who took part. From week one, right through to the finish line, the commitment, energy and support for each other has been unreal.

"It’s been a brilliant example of what’s possible when people come together to get more active, mind their mental health and build new friendships. Big thanks to all the coaches, staff and volunteers and Templemore Sports Complex who helped make it happen.

“It has really been such a positive experience for everyone involved and who knows, we might have found Derry’s next team of triathletes!”

The Try-a-Tri was supported by the fundraising efforts of local endurance athlete and mental health advocate, Danny Quigley, who was instrumental in setting up this project.

“Massive congratulations to everyone who gave the Try a Tri a go this year - it’s no small thing to sign up for something new, stick at it, and finish strong,” explained Danny.

“The effort over the past eight weeks has been amazing. This kind of event shows just how powerful exercise can be, not just for your body but for your head too. Big thank you to the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum for the continued support and belief in this type of work - it makes a real difference.”

The group trained over an eight-week period in running, swimming and cycling alongside a team of local coaches.

Preparations have already begun for next year’s Try a Tri with organisers aiming to make it the biggest one yet. If you’re thinking about taking the next steps, then please get in touch with us by emailing: [email protected] or call: 028 71365330.

1 . TryaTri-June25130.jpg Taking on the swimming leg during the Branydwell & Bogside organised Danny Quigley 'Try-a-Tri' triathlon at the weekend. (Photo: Micam Photography) Photo: Micam Photography Photo Sales

2 . TryaTri-June25123.jpg Getting ready for the bike leg at the Danny Quigley Try-a-Tri at the weekend. (Photo: Micam Photography) Photo: Micam Photography Photo Sales

3 . TryaTri-June25126.jpg Getting ready for the bike leg at the Danny Quigley Try-a-Tri at the weekend. (Photo: Micam Photography) Photo: Micam Photography Photo Sales