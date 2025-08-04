Competitors taking part in the Muff Feile 5km run on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
PHOTOS: Muff Feile 5k attracts athletes from across north west

By Michael Wilson
Published 4th Aug 2025, 13:19 BST
One of the traditional highlights of the Muff Feile, the annual 5k road race, took place at the weekend.

Athletes of all ages and abilities took advantage of the favourable conditions with ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney there to capture all the action. Check out some of George’s photos from another fantastic local athletics event….

Conor Quinn, Foyle Valley AC, competes in the Muff Feile 5K on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Competitor runs in the Muff Feile 5km race on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Zara MacNabb (60), competes in the Muff Feile 5K on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Ita Callaghan, Inishowen AC, competes in the Muff Feile 5K on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

