The awards were hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with the District Sports Forum and a total of 11 categories were presented. Newtownstewart boxer Jude Gallagher received the prestigious ‘Sports Star of the Year’ award after another historic season where the Commonwealth Games gold medallist made his Olympics debut in Paris.

Another local boxing legend, Eugene Duffy from St Joseph’s Boxing Club, was rewarded for his 60 years of service to the sport as a competitor, referee, administrator and coach with the Hall of Fame award.

The ‘Team of the Year’ title went to Strabane’s senior cricketers for their trophy laden season that included the North West Championship while the ‘Club of the Year’ crown was awarded to Sion Swifts Ladies who experienced success at multiple underage levels as well as winning the Women’s League Cup.

The awards were presented by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, who commended all the winners on their deserved recognition. “Congratulations to all the awards winners who have played their part in another brilliant year for local sport,” he said, “Sport plays a key role in community life in this city and district, offering people a platform to showcase their talents, gather socially and reap the health benefits of physical activity.

“The variety of different sports represented among the winners and the high levels they are competing at is a brilliant reflection of our thriving sport scene in Derry and Strabane.”

Recognising the often unseen work of coaches is a major element of the awards and Strabane Shotokan Karate Club’s James McFadden received the ‘Performance Coach Of The Year’ award while the ‘Community Coach Of The Year’ went to Ryan O’Donnell from Na Magha Hurling and Camogie club.

World Youth Karate medallist, Michael McGlynn, made it a double for the Strabane Shotokan club when he received the ‘Young Male Sports Star of the Year’ while the ‘Young Female Sports Star of the Year’ went to Carleigh Irving of Oakleaf Boxing Club while Caislen na Deirge GAC won the ‘Youth Team of the Year’.

Claudy twins Chloe and Judith MacCombe’s strong showing in the triathlon at the summer’s Paralympics in Paris earned them the Disability Sports Star awards and the Special Award went to legendary boxing referee, Ben McGarrigle of Mourne Golden Gloves in Strabane who officiated at the Olympics Games in the summer.

The full list of winners was: Club of the Year: Sion Swifts Ladies, Community Coach of the Year: Ryan O’Donnell (Na Magha Hurling and Camogie Club), Performance Coach of the Year: James McFadden (Strabane Shotokan Karate Club), Young Male Sports Star of the Year: Michael McGlynn (Strabane Shotokan Karate Club), Young Female Sports Star of the Year: Carleigh Irving (Oakleaf Boxing Club), Youth Team of the Year: Caislen na Deirge GAC Minor Boys, Team of the Year: Strabane Cricket Club Senior Men, Disability Sports Star: Chloe and Judith MacCombe, Sports Star of the Year: Jude Gallagher (Two Castles Olympic Boxing Club), Special Award: Ben McGarrigle (Mourne Golden Gloves, Strabane), Hall of Fame: Eugene Duffy (St Joseph’s Derry)

1 . The Mayor Councillor, Ruairí McHugh, presents Olympic boxing referee Ben McGarrigle from Mourne Golden Gloves, Strabane, with a Special Recognition Award, as he hosted the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Sports Awards in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.06.25 The Mayor Councillor, Ruairí McHugh, presents Olympic boxing referee Ben McGarrigle from Mourne Golden Gloves, Strabane, with a Special Recognition Award, as he hosted the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Sports Awards in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.06.25 Photo: Martin McKeown Photo Sales

2 . The Mayor Councillor, Ruairí McHugh, presents Olympic Boxer Jude Gallagher from 2 Castles Olympic Boxing Club, with Sports Star of the Year Award, as he hosted the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Sports Awards in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.06.25 The Mayor, Councillor, Ruairí McHugh, presents Olympic Boxer Jude Gallagher from Two Castles Olympic Boxing Club, with Sports Star of the Year Award, as he hosted the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Sports Awards in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.06.25 Photo: Martin McKeown Photo Sales

3 . The Mayor Councillor, Ruairí McHugh, pictured with Strabane Cricket Club Men’s Senior Team who received the Team of the Year award as he hosted the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Sports Awards in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.06.25 The Mayor, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, pictured with Strabane Cricket Club Men’s Senior Team who received the 'Team of the Year' award as he hosted the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Sports Awards in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.06.25 Photo: Martin McKeown Photo Sales