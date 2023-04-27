​Places filling fast for Strabane-Lifford Half Marathon

Derry City & Strabane District Council Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured at the launch of the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon with Catherine Ashford, Events Coordinator, and Lifford-Strabane AC's Claire McGuigan. (Photo: Karol McGonigle)

Mayor Duffy was speaking on the running track at the Melvin Sports Complex where the 13.1 mile event will conclude on Sunday, June 11th.

The Mayor was joined by previous winner, Claire McGuigan and Festival and Events Officer at Council, Catherine Ashford, for the launch.

There has been a surge of entries since the race was confirmed last month and over half of the available places have already been filled.

“I’m delighted that the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon will go ahead this year after our elected members were able to identify the finance needed to host it.

“People in Strabane and the surrounding areas love their running and I know it means a lot to them to be able to compete in an event on their doorstep.

“Council’s Festival and Events Team have been taken aback by the high volume of entries already and with entries strictly capped at just over 1,000 my advice is to get registered now as when the places are gone, they’re gone!”

