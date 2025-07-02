Kathleen Tracey (centre) was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Lisa McLaughlin (left) at the big Gala Night of Racing. Kathleen’s friend is on right of photo.

​The annual Gala memorial night of racing took place at Brandywell on Monday night and the biggest crowd of the year was in attendance.

The first major final on the card was the Benny Barrett Memorial sprint final and it looked very competitive on semi-final form.

At traprise Tri Bella, one of the outsiders, led from traps but going into the bend the well drawn Meet More Often shot through from trap one to lead. She then did well to hold off the fast-finishing Sniper Orla Wray by a length. Meet More Often is owned and trained locally by Colm Curran.

The Bill McKinney Memorial over 500 yards was the next final on the card and Church St Fire from trap six was the 6/4 favourite but he totally mis-timed the break and his chance was gone.

The Managers Select Sprint Final was won by Reneas Boy. Pictured with (from left) Gavin Donnelly, Lisa McLaughlin, Daisy Rouse & Roy Donnelly.

The early paced Belinda's LaiLa from trap one led up to the first bend and with major trouble in behind at that point she was left well clear and came home a very easy winner by over nine lengths in a time of 28.00 at odds of 9/4 for Belfast based owner Michael Taggart.

The Billy and Sheila Quigley Memorial 525 was next on the card and this had the best finish of the night. In this final Starcash Barry from trap one and Inniskeen Mandy from trap two were well supported at 2/1 before the off but it was the 5/1 shot, Eager Colm, that led going into the back straight by five lengths. However, Starcash Barry started to close and took the lead at third bend and at that point looked the likely winner.

After meeting trouble around the opening bends Inniskeen Mandy was starting to close down Starcash Barry and in a thrilling finish she just got up on the line to win by a short head for local owner Colm McConomy and trainer Stephen Radcliffe. In the first race on the card the manager’s select sprint final, the 1/2 favourite Reneas Boy came from off the pace to win in a time of 17.09 for local owner Brendan McLaughlin. Race two was the Bookmakers 500 final and the evens favourite Country Curly was a trap-to-line winner in a time of 28.59 for Tyrone based owner Thomas Brennan.

The Brendan Duffy memorial 500 was the sixth race on the card and Gabriel's Dream – a 2/1 shot – showed very good early pace from trap one and he came home an easy winner by over four lengths in a time of 27.94 for Derry based owner Paul Ryan and Belfast based trainer Michael Taggart.

Olivia Bradley (left) & Cadhla McConomy with the perpetual Billy & Sheila Quigley Memorial trophy.

Race seven was the Paul Ellis open sprint and Generous Cashout from trap two showed good track craft to take the lead at the bend and ran on well to win in a time of 16.90 for Broughshane based owner Charles Baxter.

The eighth race was the Aiden McAllister Transporter 500 and the 5/4 favourite Galliagh Voice took the lead around the opening bends and went on to win by over three lengths in a time of 28.52 for local owner Ciara McLaughlin.

The last race on the card was the Olwinn Kennels 500. The well supported Sniper Sam Hall at 5/2 ran on strongly to win by over three lengths for local owner Kealan O’Kane.

Thanks

From left; Colleen McLaren, Aisling Harrigan & Ethna Murphy enjoying Track Lotto Gala Night 2025

A big thank you on behalf of all the Greyhound community to all the sponsors on the card and to all the families of loved ones who were in attendance for this special night.

Also for all the hard work done in preparing the Brandywell Track to make it a very special night of racing.