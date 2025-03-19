Stephen Radcliffe’s four Lifford winners: (From left) Mairead Miller with 'Catunda Quinn', Stephen with 'Deadly Thunder', Darcy McColgan and Sean Radcliffe with 'Brassneck Max' and Kevin Canning with 'Knockavilla Jet'.

​There was racing as normal last weekend at Lifford Stadium where Sunday was a night to remember for Derry trainer Stephen Radcliffe who scored four winners on the evening.

Although Stephen has confined to the sidelines after suffering a leg injury a number of weeks ago at the track following a nasty fall, he was in attendance on Sunday and picked a great day to return as he watched the kennel land FOUR winners. Indeed it was fantastic to see Stephen’s family and friends, who have been looking after the dogs since his unfortunate injury, all there helping out with the dogs on the night and sharing in the success.

The first winner was in the first race when ‘Deadly Thunder’, a 9/4 favourite, came from behind to win by short head in a time of 29.41.

His next winner came in race two, also over 525 yards. ‘Brassneck Max’, a 9/2 shot, was an easy winner in a time of 29.30 while in the fourth race, ‘Knockavilla jet’ (a 5/4 favourite) once again was a trap to line winner in a time of 29.20 to land leg three.

'Dance Hoffa' with (l to r) Raymond McCartney, Rory O’Donnell, Kieron Kearney & Tom Mullan.

And things just kept getting better as ‘Catunda Quinn’ from trap three landed the final leg of the four timer in the sixth race. Well away, she she soon went clear and won by over four lengths in a time of 29.14 to complete a fantastic night for Stephen and his family and friends.

Mullan’s strong hand in Pup competition

Tomorrow night at the Donegal track the final of the Unraced Pup Competition and two semi finals of Northwest Greyhound Supplies sponsored 525 will be the highlight races on what looks an exciting race card.

In the puppy sprint final, Foyle Road based Willie Mullan has a strong hand as he had the winners of both semi finals which took place the previous week at the track.

'Croker's Captain' with (from left) Kyle Maxwell, Colum Croker & Shane Crossan.

‘Dance Hoffa’ was an impressive winner in the first semi final in a time of 17.69 with Kennel comrade, ‘Missbluewood’ winning the second semi final in a time of 18.11.

Looking at this final, its impossible to oppose ‘Dance Hoffa’ on form. The July ’23 dog has a big advantage on the clock and with his early pace he should lead and go on to win this final for the Mullan Kennel. ‘Mineola Eugene’ from trap one is selected as the danger.

In the first semi final of the Greyhound Supplies sponsored 525, ‘Croker’s Captain’ runs from his favoured trap one and the June ’21 dog was an easy winner in last week's heats in a good time of 29.19. He will be odds on and with a big advantage on the clock it will be a shock if he does not win for Ballinasloe based owner, John Crocker

‘Dawedger’ from trap six and ‘Smurfing Deele’ from trap five are also fancied to also qualify for next week's final.

In the second semi final, ‘Whodoyoucollar’ from trap five looks the likely winner. She had not shown much form in her three previous races at Mullingar but on her switch to Lifford in last week's heats she was a very impressive winner.

Well away from trap three she soon went clear and galloped on strongly to win by over 10 lengths in a good time of 29.09 for Ballymoney owner, Nigel McGarry. ‘Mineola Peerless’ from trap one and ‘Crokers Topper’ from trap three are also selected to get the final qualifying spots for next week's final.

As normal racing tomorrow night (Saturday) at Lifford Stadium starts at 7.45pm with Sunday night’s card starting at the earlier time of 6.00pm. Racing also resumes at Brandywell on Monday night with the first race due off at the normal time of 8.00pm.