The two semi-finals of the June unraced puppy competition were the highlight races on the card at Lifford Stadium on Saturday.

In the second semi-final the betting revolved around Vermont Winter from trap four - the evens favourite - and Saorlaith from Trap two next best at 6/4 both these runner's looked unlucky in there first round heats and it looked as if there would be very little between them in this race but it turned into procession Saorlaith broke well from Trap two and in a few strides the Jan 24 bitch went well clear and she never at any point looked in Danger after that as she Galloped on strongly to win by five and a quarter lengths in a fast time of 17.56 for the 325 yards for Tyrone based owner Teresa Hudson and Trainer Eddie Hurson Longvale Hannah from trap one finished second with the slow starting favourite Vermount winter from trap four running on to finish third and get the Final qualifying spot for tomorrow night's final and looking at the final Saorlaith from look's as if she will be a short price to win the final and with a three length advantage on this clock she is the selection to win for the Tyrone based Hurson Family

There was a Eight Race card at Brandywell on Monday night and seven of the race's on the card were all heats of competition's for the Gala Memorial race night on the 26th June the first race on the card was heat one of the Managers select over the sprint distance and joint favourites at 6/4 were Ballyquin Mandy from trap one and Leathems Bluey from trap three and it turned out a very easy win for Leathems Bluey who broke quickly from trap Three and soon went clear and she won easily in a time of 17.14 for Lisburn based owner Jim Connor's in heat two there was a lot of trouble around the first bend and in a very close finish Brandywell pride just got up in a blanket finish to win in a time of 17.71 at odds of 3/1 for local owner Patsy Doyle race three was the first heat of the Benny Barrett memorial Sprint and Cantunda Chloe from trap five was quickly away and won at odds of 3/1 in a time of 16.99 for local owner/Trainer Willie Mullan Race four was heat one of the Bill McKinney Memorial over 500 yards and Cantunda Quinn came from off the pace to win in a time of 28.99 At odds of 3/1 for owner/Trainer Stephen Radcliffe race five was heat one of the Billy and Sheila Memorial over 525 yards Starcash Billy from trap four was Heavily supported from 6/4 into Evens and he was a easy Trap to line winner in a time of 29.45 for the Donegal based Toland family race six was heat one of the Bookmakers 500 and again we had a well punted winner coming out on top Maggie's Return was 7/4 but she was 4/6 before the off and she came from off the pace to win in a time of 28.58 for Omagh based owner Leslie Hunter race seven was heat two of the Bookmakers 500 and Ballyquin Tilly lead by a few lengths around the opening bends and she held on Gamely to win by half a length in a time of 28.58 for Tyrone based owner Kirsty Harbur so next Monday night at the Track once again all the races will be heats of competition's for the Gala night of racing and it's great to see the big crowd's in attendance for the Heat's of the competition's and the first race will be at 8pm as normal on Monday night