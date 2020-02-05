'Sniper Ria' Impresses at Brandywell Stadium

Despite poor weather conditions, there was a decent crowd at Brandywell on Monday night to witness ‘Sniper Ria’ lift the gloom with a dazzling display in the first race of a busy card.

The October ‘18 bitch, owned by Kevin O’Kane, was enjoying her first race at the track in a couple of weeks ago but she showed plenty of promise in that race, running on well to finish second after a slow start. She had her second race last Saturday night at Drumbo Park and was an impressive winner in a time of 18.36 for the 335 yards.

On Monday night she was turned out quickly again to line up in a sprint race. She seemed good value at 2/1 before the off and to say she made a mockery of the odds would be a understatement. ‘Sniper Ria’ broke on level terms at trap rise but in the blink of a eye she shot right away from the field and opened up a lead of several lengths going into the bend. She tracked well and kept pulling away on the run for home and as she hit the line the winning distance was 11 lengths and a look at the clock highlighted a flying time of 16.63.

To put that time into context, its is very seldom that sprints are won by such a distance so to do this at only 16 months old is seldom seen. Kevin and his son, Kealan, have had many good greyhounds through the Sniper Kennels over the years but ‘Sniper Ria’ looks the most promising pup they have ever had. She is only 16 months and the fact that she is 70lb means she surely can only improve.

I’m sure there will be a few offers put to the sniper kennels for ‘Sniper Ria’ over the next few weeks and it will be their decision whether to sell or keep her but I have to say the best of luck to the Sniper Kennels whatever their decision,

The good form of the Sniper Kennel continued in the fourth race on the card, the Track Lotto 500 final, with ‘Knock Dazzler’. The July ‘17 dog broke well from trap one to lead up and was never headed after that, coming home three lengths clear in a time 28.23 for the 500 yards.

There was one 525 race on the card with ‘Kathy’s Song’ leading the field a merry dance until near the third bend. At that point the strong staying ‘Townsend Carol’ was closing her down quickly and around the final bends ‘Townsend Carol’ took command and stayed on strongly to win by over four lengths in a time of 29.51 for the 525 yards,

There was no winner of the track Lotto last Monday so this Monday’s jackpot will be £1,075.

Tickets are only £1 can be bought at the track before the first race at 8.00pm