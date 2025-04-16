Lornie McMonagle & Track Lotto Memorial Sprint winner Sniper Roro with owner Kevin O’Kane (pictured with his son, Kealan, and between them is his grandson Ronan at the dog’s head) being presented with the trophy by Lornie’s brother, Charlie. The great turnout by Lornie’s partner, family & friends are all testament to the deep affection that he was held in and indeed he is still very much missed. (Photo: Brian Sandow)

The Lornie McMonagle and Track Lotto Sprint final – kindly sponsored Lornie’s family and the Track Lotto, with the presentation jacket sponsored by Lynda Bonner - was the main race on an eight race card at Brandywell on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Sniper Roro’ was 6/4 favourite with ‘Generous Who’ next best at 7/4. It was a level break but near the opening bend ‘Sniper Roro’ just got the upper hand over ‘Generous Who’, maintaining his lead into the home straight and galloping on strongly to win by a length and three quarters in 16.75 for Kevin O'Kane.

Indeed it turned out a great night for the ‘Sniper Kennel’ as in the Finn Dancer Sprint, sponsored by Dessie Tighe, ‘Sniper Big Joe’ won as well. The August ’22 dog led but allowed ‘Emily Amore’ to go through and take the lead. However, once ‘Sniper Big Joe’ got into the home straight he came with a strong run to win by a neck in 16.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Teddy 500, sponsored by Dan McGilloway, ‘Brassneck Max’ was heavily supported for trainer Stephen Radcliffe. Going into the back straight second, he looked to have a great chance but ‘Diego's Manna’ (3/1), who led from trap rise, stayed on well to win by two and three quarter lengths in 27.92 for Ballymena owner, Leigh Thompson.

Greenmount Pearl's winning owner Benny Donaghy alongside grandson Darragh Murray (centre) and family & friends of Patrick Lindsay.

In the last race ‘Dellser Bolger’ was well punted into evens but he mistimed the break and his chance was gone. It was a different story for ‘Run On Now’ from trap two. The April ’22 bitch (3/1) broke quickly and was a easy winner by just under three lengths in 16.87 for Tyrone’s Colm McRory.

Just to finish I want to give a big ‘Thank you’ to the McMonagle family, the Track Lotto and all the other sponsors. Also to the Brandywell Track management for putting on a fantastic night.

Please note there’s no racing next Monday due to Easter but racing resumes the following Monday (8pm).

Dragon Lord impressive winner ay Lifford Gala night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'So It's Bono' with (from left) Cathal Magee, his nephew Paul Magee and Cathal’s sister Claire McCool who presented trainer Dessie Kerrigan with the trophy. Owner Robert Brolly is on the right.

Last Saturday saw the annual Lifford Gala Memorial Night of Racing with family members and friends sponsoring races in memory of loved ones who have passed away and it was great to see the big turnout.

One of the main races was the Brian Cooper Memorial Open Sprint with ‘Ardagh Vis’ and ‘Armagh Buckfast’ 6/4 joint favourites. ‘Ardagh Vis’ showed brilliant early pace with Armagh Buckfast second but ‘Ardagh Vis’ never looked in danger. The September ’22 dog won in flying time of 17.45 for Conor Crossan.

The first 575 was the Packie Lindsay Memorial with bookmakers going 5/2 the field. ‘Stella's Secret’ led but coming into the home straight ‘Greenmount Pearl’ came with a strong run and and won in 32.12 for Omagh owners Patrick Donaghy and David Murray.

In the second 575, ‘Filane Paddy’ and ‘Rossna Millie’ were 2/1 joint favourites but it was outsider ‘Eager Aine’ (6/1) who led. However ‘Eager Aine’ did start to tire and ‘Rossna Millie’ just got the upper hand approaching the line to win by three quarters of a length in 32.23 for Castlederg owner Kirsty Harbur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the James Magee Memorial 575, ‘Dusty Dan’ was evens favourite but fell from traps. ‘So it's Bono’ (2/1) broke fast and opened up a good lead but the big question was would her stamina hold with the strong staying ‘Harrogatetownbaz’ in pursuit. However, ‘So it's Bono’ kept up the gallop to win by two lengths for Ardmore owner Robert Brolly and trainer Dessie Kerrigan in 31.74.

After the race the presentation was made by Cathal Magee and Claire McCool whose late father, James Magee, was the man who opened the track in 1959.

There was bad news on Sunday when, after the first race, a problem with the hare meant the remainder of the meeting had to be cancelled with the races carried over to this Sunday (6pm). Racing will also take place on Saturday, starting at 7.45pm.